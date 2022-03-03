...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
NOON MST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches, with isolated amounts approaching 6 inches in northerly
upslope favored regions.
* WHERE...Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to Noon MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
A crowd welcomes the Freedom Convoy as it arrives at the Flying J truck stop in Belgrade on March 2, 2022.
After hours of waiting, the crowd at the Flying J in Belgrade whooped, cheered and waved flags as the Freedom Convoy drove past.
The convoy was first forecast to arrive in Belgrade at around 4 p.m., and the crowd began arriving about an hour prior to that. But the convoy didn’t arrive at the Flying J until 7:20 p.m.
The crowd had condensed by the time the convoy actually arrived, though energy was still high as semis, RVs and other vehicles pulled into the Flying J lot before getting back on the road to Billings, where much of the convoy planned to spend the night.
The crowd included lots of kids and dogs, and many American flags. Several people were riding horses. Others held QAnon and “Let’s Go Brandon” flags, and there was the occasional Canadian flag and at least one flag depicting a muscled Donald Trump.
“I just feel that we had a lot of our rights infringed upon, and that we can’t allow our government to infringe,” said Melissa Radke, a Belgrade resident who attended the event and held an American flag above the overpass for a stretch of time.
The convoy that passed through Belgrade is one of many spin-offs of the Canadian trucker protests, such as the the one that occupied downtown Ottawa for several weeks. The Canadian truckers were protesting vaccine requirements for cross-border truckers.
Montana does not have any overarching COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
The convoy was traveling Interstate 90, and stopped in Missoula earlier in the day.
Dan and Cheri Wubs, Gallatin Gateway residents who are originally from Illinois, said they attended the convoy rally event because they believed it was a way to support medical freedom.
“We support freedom and some of our freedoms are being taken,” said Cheri, who has received the COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s the choice to do what we feel is right for us.”
The Wubs have two sons, both of whom have served in the U.S. armed forces.
“It becomes very personal when you have sons in the military,” said Dan, who has not received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Belgrade Police Chief Dustin Lensing told reporters the day before the convoy law enforcement and other emergency responders were going to be stationed at “strategic locations” in the area in case there was an emergency that required a response in the area. The intention was to have a “hands-off” approach, said Lensing, who estimated the final crowd size to be around 500.