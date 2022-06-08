“You’ve got cancer” is one of those sentences we all hope to never hear.
One day in 2003, Vicki Heebner Carle heard that sentence.
This Three Forks native is famous for her solid athletic resume, for all the graceful, magic moments her athletic body managed over the decades. Now, that same athletic body was threatening to turn on her.
Fast forward 19 years. She’s no longer solely well known for her athletic exploits. Her life has a new chapter, the story of how she took that could-have-been deadly cancer diagnosis and turned it on its head.
“My priorities changed,” she said in a recent interview with the Belgrade News.
That health scare segued into Carle starting a sports-themed cancer charity to specifically help other Montanans. Total strangers would have their lives helped when she started Pack the Place in Pink. Over the years, PPP has raised close to $680,000 and helped hundreds of Montana “cancer warriors.”
On June 24, the Gallatin Valley gets to “Pack the Place in Pink” in Four Corners at a charity golf tournament at Cottonwood Hills Golf Course. It’s a 9 a.m. shotgun, four-person scramble at $500 per team. That includes tee prize, lunch, and on-course games and snacks.
All proceeds from the tourney go to PPP, a federal nonprofit. For more tournament information, call Lauren at (406) 350-1724.
“People are coming out of the woodwork for us,” Lauren Hastings said about the Cottonwood Hills Tournament. “We had mutual acquaintances, and knew Johanna (Flikkema Eekhoff, the course owner).
“This is the first year we’ve done this, and we hope it’s the first of many years,” she said.
“The tournament starts at 9 a.m., and all levels of golfers are welcome; it’s more of a fun tournament.”
That’s golf fun with food, and coffee and raffle prizes and a little bit of gambling.
With more than 50 raffle prizes, “we have prizes for everything,” including that every hole of this 18-hole course will have a different prize. PPP now has a QR code, to make it easy to donate, and “We’ll be selling lots of merch, have tables there with raffle items.” So if you need the latest PPP T-shirt, Cottonwood Hills on June 24 will be the place to get one.
One high point? JC Billion is donating a car to whomever makes a hole in one on a yet-to-be-determined hole. “I asked what car we were getting and they told me it would be a “shiny and pretty vehicle.,” she said with a laugh, adding no further details.
Other local golf courses are ponying up, too. “Riverside, Three Forks, Ennis all donated a round of golf,” Hastings said.
The Yellowstone Club donated a round of golf, plus cart and lunch in a “card game” gamble. All the cards from a deck will be sold for at $100 each.
“As soon as we sell all the cards, the winner will be drawn,” Hastings said of the YC prize.
There’s a chipping tournament before the official start of this one; and the State AA Golf Champs from Gallatin High School will tee off for you, for a price.
Lunch will be catered by Firehouse Subs, with City Brew supplying the coffee and pastries.
PPP is still taking raffle items, and can still use volunteers, she said. Cottonwood Hills can handle 36 four-person teams, and as of this interview, still had a few spots open.
What’s the next level and “wish’ for Pack the Place in Pink?
“To hit $1 million in donations,” said Carle. “The more we raise, the more we can give away and the more we can help Montana cancer warriors.”