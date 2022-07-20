I can’t believe I have to do this two times in three weeks.
Belgrade native Megan Anderson left us three weeks ago. And now the tropical island of the Belgrade News has another shipwrecked inhabitant fleeing for professionally sunnier climes.
Belgrade News Editor Diana Setterberg is saying aloha to the island for greener pastures.
She’s been here for more than three years and worked her way up out of the trenches of beat reporter to editor. She came to us pretty much fully formed as the quintessential ink-stained wretch, though, having put in many years as a daily journalist at both the Billings Gazette and Montana Standard.
Diana has no specific Belgrade bona fides, but her Montana resume could stop an old timer’s eyeroll. One branch of the family homesteaded in Powder River County, near Broadus, in the early 1900s. Her rancher great-grandfather sold his entire herd of horses to the U.S. Army for the World War I effort. After Diana’s grandmother, his daughter, completed her eighth-grade education at the one-room schoolhouse not far from the ranch, she moved to “town” (Miles City), where she was able to board with a family and attend high school 80 miles from home. Years later, Diana’s great-grandparents moved their ranching operation to western Montana, near Missoula, along the Blackfoot River. That’s where Diana’s father spent his childhood summers.
Her maternal grandfather was born in Fort Benton, though his family later encountered hard times and moved to eastern Washington. He would return to Montana with his own family a few decades later. For years, Diana’s grandparents owned and operated the Town Pump bar on Whitefish’s main street, and her mother graduated from Whitefish High School.
Horses and bars – about as bona fide a Montana pedigree as it gets.
Diana earned her journalism degree at Washington State (Go Cougs!) and has lived in Bozeman for more than two decades. She paled at the idea of even this much of a story. But, hey, it is certainly news when the editor jumps ship.
“I wish we could convey how kind and calming her presence is here in the office,” said Advertising Director George Hoffman. “We will all miss her. And she is a very courageous person.”
So, Diana Setterberg – you are, apparently, all that and a bag of chips. Good luck (?) without us.
Editor’s note: I am humbled by the kind words and sentiments of my Belgrade News co-workers. It has been a pleasure working alongside these gifted professionals during my time here, but more than that, they have become my friends. It’s thanks to them – and to the very special people and stories I’ve encountered in Belgrade, Manhattan and Three Forks – that I have enjoyed my time with the paper very much. I will miss you all. — DS