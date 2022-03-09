Bozeman's "Cancer Support Community Montana" office at 102 S. 11th Ave. has renovated and taken over the whole building it has occupied since 2009.
It now contains both contains the Montana office of the CSCM on the upper floor and the Bozeman chapter on the ground floor in the same building.
On Tuesday afternoon, CSC held an open house and "ribbon cutting" to officially show off its new upstairs renovation as the headquarters for the Montana Chapter.
Based out of Bozeman, it serves the whole state. But because of its location, over the years it has primarily served the Gallatin County area. That is about to change.
"What is exciting is that now we can expand to all of Montana in the next three years," said the organization's CEO Becky Franks.
This nonprofit gives free support and services to any Montanan impacted by cancer, Franks. said.
"With Bozeman, so many people are not from here," said Franks. "Here, we may serve local families, or a Montana resident whose loved one is in Boston and has cancer."
According to the CSC website, Montana's original chapter was founded in Bozeman in 2004. It's a national non-profit, founded to give emotional support, education and hope to people with cancer and their families.
Franks says this local expansion now frees her up to concentrate on expansion around the state. The group also hired Jodi Weaks as executive director of the Bozeman chapter.
CSCM already has a chapter in Missoula with its own director and plans to be open for programs this spring. The state organization is looking to expand in three years to another 15 scaled-down resource centers. Centers in Libby, Lewistown, Dillon and Sidney are already in the works. The others?
"Possibly Ronan, Livingston, Big Sky, Fort Belknap," Parker continued. "There's a woman at Fort Belknap with a nonprofit already going. We can partner up with her. The other expansions, people reached out to me first. Where else could we go? Miles City. Plentywood. Glendive. It's all about partnership and collaboration. With our research centers, if you've got questions, we've got answers."
CSMC is already partnered with the Indian Health Clinic in Great Falls.
The Bozeman chapter holds two orientation sessions a month, on the second Thursday at noon, and the last Tuesday at 5 p.m.
"We're still trying to get re-integrated post-COVID," Franks continued. "All our classes on our Zoom. We still have people who don't want to travel."
Bozeman's most popular classes are "yoga and strength training. Very popular.”
Franks said the organization serves 700 people a year and plans to double that to 1,400 people in three years.
The group has an annual budget of $850,000, "which doesn't go far between supporting locations and staff in various towns," Franks added. "When we go statewide, we can save money. With online programs and information, it's already here."
What's on the CSCM Wish List?
"Retreats. Retreats for parents with kids with cancer. It can get lonely" when you're in that situation, Franks continued.
The Bozeman location has a resource library, and a "wig room.”
"We have at least 100 wigs in the room, and hats and scarves," Frank said. The Center could take wig donations, "modern hair styles, and recent wigs in good condition,” she explained.
The organization makes $25,000 annually off the sale of its personalized Montana license plate sales. The plate features a muted rainbow and mountain range, with "Get One" superimposed over the landscape.
"The money we make off the plate is raised here in Montana. and stays here in Montana. We'd love to have more people support us through the plate," Franks added.
Office hours in Bozeman are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment. The phone number is (406) 582-1600. Web address: www.cancersupportmontana.org.
The bi-monthly calendar is eight pages of 50-plus class offerings and a two-month calendar of exactly what is happening on which day.
Services are for "all people impacted by cancer, the person themselves and their families." All services are free.
In-person classes are still space limited, with mask and vaccination restrictions. Virtual class attendance via Zoom is offered. Tech assistance is available to help connect, as is tech assistance to get you onto Zoom is also available.