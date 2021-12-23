Good news, Iron Horse Cafe customers:
If you’re used to waiting in line three hours to get a seat, you now only have to wait two years. Well, kinda.
Three Fork’s Iron Horse Cafe & Pie Shop is in the beginning stages of building, owning, and moving into its very own building by the Frontage Road and across from the Three Forks rodeo grounds.
“We just closed on the lot, which doesn’t even have an address yet,” said owner Jamie Taylor, “and we’re two years out from having a new building. We just outgrew this space. We need to grow. But it will be a couple years before we have butts in seats.’
Their contractor must finish up the new the Bridger Brewing complex west of town first, she said.
“We’re hoping to have four times as much seating as now,” Taylor continued. “A bigger, much bigger restaurant. Conference rooms, A family environment and not just a cafe. We’ll be a restaurant, with up to 200 seats.”
And the new building will give her not only more space, but an actual “Pie Room for the Pie Lady,” she joked.
This baker almost wears her passion on her sleeve – she has a tattoo saying “All You Need Is Pie.” And her social media handle is #threeforkspielady.
In the summer, Taylor says line for the cafe snakes around the block, and “people will stand in line for three or four hours.”
Taylor bakes 40 scratch pies a day, with her most popular being the bourbon pecan pie. “I get crap from the locals if it isn’t on the menu every day,” she told a local magazine in March.
The café’s most popular sandwich is the Tri-Tip, marinated in an herb balsamic vinegar. Hand-cut steaks come from local ranches, one in Anaconda, and bison from the Madison River ranch. Taylor estimates that in the summer, the restaurant goes through up to 100 pounds of bison meat a week.
“We try to utilize everything local,” including coffee and Wilcoxson’s ice cream, she added.
The Iron Horse Cafe & Pie Shop, 24 S. Main, is on its third owner since about 2009, Taylor said. She heard it was for sale a few years ago, and her daughter had waitressed for that owner. So she called up the owner, and asked to work for her for a while to check out the business. She and her husband leased it in January 2018.
Before its Iron Horse incarnations, the cafe was originally called the Three Forks Cafe.
“Pie Shop” was added to the cafe’s name a few months after she and her husband bought it three years ago.
“We are all about comfort food,” she concluded. “Made-from-scratch comfort food.”
Taylor is originally from Utah, and she and her husband Parker came to the Gallatin Valley 14 years ago, when the U.S. Army moved him here with the Army National Guard.
She reminisced about March 16, 2020, when she was in the midst of cooking a huge corned beef and cabbage menu for St. Patrick’s Day – and then-Gov. Steve Bullock suddenly closed down the entire state because of COVID.
“First of all, it was scary. I thought, ‘How in the world am I going to serve all of this corned beef and cabbage, in to-gos, or throw it away’?
“But, we sold it all the next day for take-out. And I thought, well, maybe this won’t be so bad.”
In 2018, she at first sold two pies a day, twice a week. And then people started ordering pies for Thanksgiving.
“By Thanksgiving Day 2019, the orders had tripled from the year before. Remember, I’m baking eight pies at a time in a residential oven.
“Now we have 70 pies on the menu.”
As they say, the rest is history.