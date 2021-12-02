All are invited to step into a magical winter wonderland every night this month between dusk and 11 p.m. at the Holiday Light Park at the Belgrade Senior Center.
Stroll along twinkling, lighted paths, take your family Christmas photos in one of the light tunnels, or simply allow the kiddos to run off some energy while making fun, family holiday memories.
Two special events are planned at the Light Park later this month:
Memorial Lights Night, Thursday, Dec. 16, 6:30 p.m. This is a special night during which participants will remember family and friends who are no longer with us. A special celebration and moment of silence will be observed before attendees are invited to walk through the Memorial Light Tunnels, where ornaments with loved ones’ names will hang for those who have purchased a string of lights. Local choirs also will share the sounds of the season.
Attendees are not required to purchase a string of lights to attend. However, those who would like to have an ornament with their loved one’s name may purchase a string at www.belgreatmt.org/memorial-lights or by calling the Belgrade Community Coalition at (406) 624-3909. You also may arrive at 6 p.m. the night of the event to purchase a string of lights.
Night of Lights, Friday, Dec. 17, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your family and meet your neighbors and friends for a fun night of lights at the park including carolers, food trucks, wagon rides, and photos with Santa.
