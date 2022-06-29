Summer is finally here, and you know what that means? It’s Belgrade Community Market season!
Market season kicks off today, June 30, from 4-7 p.m. at Lewis and Clark Park. It will be the first of 11 nights this summer when you can stock up on your fresh produce for the week, take a night off from cooking and eat at a food truck, shop for gifts from local artisans, view a play presented by some of Belgrade’s finest actors, play bingo in the park, learn more about our town through a walking history tour, let the kiddos discover something new at the Belgrade Library activity station, and more!
A full schedule of events can be found on the Belgrade Community Market website (belgradecommunitymarket.com) or the Belgrade Community Coalition (BCC) website (belgreatmt.org) as well as in today’s Belgrade News. You’ll also be able to stay up to date by visiting the Market and BCC’s social pages.
Last year, the BCC started a community learning series at the market called Talk of the Town. During this program, we invite representatives from other organizations who are doing great things in Belgrade to be our guests and share information about their organizations, initiatives they are involved in, provide updates on current or ongoing projects, and answer questions from community members. We are continuing the series again this year and the lineup includes:
July 14: Triangle Trails Plan with Jennifer Boyer and Gallatin Valley Land Trust
Hear more about this project seeking to create a master plan for future trails within the Triangle area, generally located between Belgrade, Bozeman, and Four Corners.
July 28: Streamline Bus with HRDC
Learn about what’s new with Streamline Bus, ask questions about this free transportation offering, and discover how you can help keep bus service in Belgrade.
Aug. 4: City Planning and Development with Jason Karp
Hear updates and learn about new developments and improvements for Belgrade as well as ask questions from Belgrade’s Director of Planning.
Sept. 1: Gallatin Valley Communities that Care with Edward Sypinski
Learn about Gallatin Valley Communities that Care and their mission to help communities build positive futures for youth through a systematic approach of planning and implementing programs that are needed and specific to that community.
As you can see, we have some great community resources included in our Talk of the Town program and we hope you will come engage with them this summer. We also have space left if you’re a part of an organization and would like to be our guest. For more information, e-mail tiffany@belgreatmt.com
Finally, did you know the Belgrade Community Market is ran by just a few hard-working volunteers who are passionate about bringing this event to our town? The BCC is grateful for them and for this event and that’s why we are asking for your help in keeping this event going. Summers are busy but if you have just a few hours to help as a market volunteer, it would be greatly appreciated! You can pick a shift or two… or three at belgreatmt.org/markethelp.
Until next time, I can’t wait to see you Thursday’s this summer at the Belgrade Community Market!