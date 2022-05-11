Members of the Gallatin County 4-H Knitting/Crocheting group presented handmade bookmarks to the Belgrade Library last weekend. Pictured from left to right are Claire Juliano, Sarah Juliano and Marjona Vahobova.
Six girls of the Gallatin County 4-H Knitting/Crocheting Group are learning by doing, one of the key elements of 4-H Clubs nationwide. Every month the group meets at Café M in Belgrade as they learn the age-old crafts of knitting and crocheting.
The girls are also learning that there’s more to the crafts than creating stuff out of yarn. They’re learning how fun it is to do something positive for their community. Last Saturday they presented to the Belgrade Community Library a large basket full of brightly colored knitted and crocheted bookmarks. While supplies last, the library will give a bookmark to patrons who check out books.
Group members are Claire and Sarah Juliano, Marjona Vahobova, Nicole Berger and Erin and Sydney Revenaugh. Co- leaders of the group are Phyllis Lewis and Jeanette Hughes, both retired educators who have led the group for three years.
Claire and Sarah are new to knitting and so is their mom, Amy Juliano. She goes to the meetings with her daughters and has enjoyed learning to knit with them.
“The leaders are so nice,” said Juliano. “They provide yarn and equipment from their personal supplies.”
Juliano, Lewis and Hughes said they appreciate help from Second Hand Rose, a thrift store in the Bozeman Senior Center that donates yarn for their projects.
Marjona Vahobova is a high school senior and exchange student from Tajikistan in central Asia.
“I knew how to crochet, but I’m new to knitting, a very enjoyable project” she said. She is going home June 1 and will bring some of her projects with her, including knitted Ukranian Sunflower bookmarks.
Hughes said bookmarks are an easy project to do for kids new to knitting or crocheting. And the act of giving to the community is important too.