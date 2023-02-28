You cannot make this stuff up.
The cliche is that "truth is stranger than fiction." Sometimes fiction is the truth. Sometimes they are identical. And sometimes they are the true story of a Bozeman construction company's family.
Take the recent read of "One Book Belgrade," and believe me -- you can't make this up.
The Belgrade Community Library's most recent read was "The Last Green Valley" by Bozeman author Mark Sullivan. This novel follows the story of a German family in Ukraine during WWII, "one of many families of German heritage whose ancestors have farmed in Ukraine for more than a century," the book jacket summarizes.
Of the last three books in this community Belgrade read, Sullivan wrote two of them. Sullivan also wrote "Beneath a Scarlet Sky," followed by another local author, "The Royal Wulff" by Keith McCafferty.
According to Belgrade librarian Gale Bacon, there will be one more OBB event this year, "Ridgeline" by Michael Punke.
So why feature Sullivan twice?
"Our audience was completely captivated by our first One Book Belgrade featuring "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan," Bacon said. "Mark spent endless hours in researching the story, and immediately connected with our audience ... with an informative and moving summary of why he wrote the book."
"The quality of this program, as well as a number of tie-in programs brought such a high level of participation and enthusiasm, that the Belgrade Community Library received the 2020 Montana Center for the Book Award from Humanities Montana," Bacon added.
In one of those eye-rolling instances of the intervention of Fate, "The Last Green Valley" is the somewhat fictionalized account of this specific journey through WWII to America -- by the Martel family, who just happen to be, in real life, the construction company overseeing the new $16 million Belgrade library.
"Which made the story even more intriguing," Bacon agreed.
See? You can't make this stuff up.
Interest in this book was so great that the OBB event had to be moved from the library to the local Holiday Inn conference room. Some 157 people packed into the room and listened to Sullivan talk about his research journeys to Ukraine with Martel family members, and even the fact that some buildings important to their journey and the novel were still standing.
Bacon told the Belgrade News that it takes about six months to plan one of these book shindigs. "One Book Belgrade" is more than just a final lecture by a chosen author.
"We start with a selection committee, with the criteria being a local author or a local story," she explained. "A number of books are read and discussed before we make a selection. We'll be starting the process again in a few months."
Since "World War II starvation" was a part of the book, readers also donated some 52 pounds of food to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank. Bacon said the book was checked out 133 times in the six weeks preceding Sullivan's lecture. A total of 307 people had participated in the previous eight programs.
Sullivan passed out a couple of cases of his book at the lecture, autographing them for attendees.
The book was timely for more than its actual link to a real Bozeman family, Sullivan told the crowd, with Ukraine back in the news.
"Joseph Stalin starved 7 million Ukrainians to death in one six month period," he said. And the book's plot, that Adolph Hitler promised to give those people of German heritage back their property, made it a difficult crap shoot for many families — flee from Stalin? Trust Hitler?
At the same time, Ukrainian Jews were slaughtered in a uniquely Ukrainian method -- lined up and shot into pits, a massacre method that Sullivan said took the lives of 9,000 Ukrainian Jews in just a few days.
He answered audience questions: Had he ever met Robert Pirsig, another famous Bozeman author? ("Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance)."
"He had a big influence on me, but no, I never met him," Sullivan admitted.
He recounted that he managed to find nine survivors still alive who had witnessed the WWII executions in Ukraine.
As for the actual Martel family? They made it safely through WWII, although frequently by the skin of their teeth. Eventually they were sent to Montana as war refugees -- to Baker, Montana.
"They joked that they had escaped from Russia, and WWII, and ended up in a place that looked like Siberia," Sullivan said. "That they went to bed in Baker, Mt. and woke up in Siberia."
And why did he name the book "The Last Green Valley"?
Well, he admitted he didn't. "My agent named the book." he confessed. "Other people name your books."