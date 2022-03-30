It was a recent tidbit about fresh asparagus in the national “Hints from Heloise” newspaper column.
It was signed by “Cheryl, a professional horticulturist from Bozeman, Montana.”
Hmm, I thought to myself. “I wonder if that is ol’ ‘what’s her face?’ “
And it was.
“Yep; I’m ol’ what’s her face,” Cheryl Moore-Gough admitted to the Belgrade News.
Moore-Gough is probably this area’s most well-known garden expert, familiar to locals because of her work with Montana State University Extension, as well as for the decades she sat as a panelist with MSU’s Montana Ag Live PBS-TV show.
Add in the handful of Rocky Mountain and Montana-specific horticulture books she’s authored in tandem with her late husband “Dr. Bob” Gough.
You can assume this person knows her plants from, well, stem to stern.
But, back to Heloise: The February “hint” was how to keep your bundle of asparagus fresh.
“I saw that headline and I thought ‘Who’d send in a hint about that?’ And I remembered I’d sent it in about six months earlier,” Gough said.
The hint? Treat that bunch of asparagus the same as a cut flower bouquet: Make a fresh cut on the bottom of each stalk and stick your asparagus bouquet in water.
“Asparagus is alive,” she continued. “They (the stalks) are alive, like flowers. Respirating. Photosynthesis. Just like flowers.
“Until a few years ago, you got your asparagus in the grocery stores in buckets of water, like flowers. Now, it’s bundled and wrapped in plastic. So now, I stick my asparagus in water, before I even unwrap the plastic.”
Heloise isn’t Moore-Gough’s only claim to fame. In the fall of 2011, The Martha Stewart Show wanted to fly her to New York to talk about her latest book, “The Complete Book of Saving Seeds.”
She couldn’t make it, so Martha gave copies of her book to the entire studio audience and talked the publication up with a local horticulturalist.
The reason she couldn’t get to New York? Her husband and co-author Bob Gough had just died of cancer and she wasn’t up for trip.
“’Seed Saving’ was the last book we did together,” she remembered. “A whole lot of that book was written in the chemo-infusion room in Bozeman. We both had laptops, working away in the hospital. He survived long enough to see the book completed.
“So, when Martha called, he had just passed away. Martha’s people said, ‘She loves your book.’ She wanted to fly us both out, but I just couldn’t go.”
Moore-Gough didn’t start out as a gardener or a native Montanan. Her family always summered at Hebgen Lake, which easily segued in her adult years as a park ranger at Yellowstone National Park. “But I learned to garden here (in Bozeman),” she added.
Through a bit of serendipity, she lived near people who gardened. And that was (almost) all it took.
“I had a huge garden spot in my yard,” she explained, “And the Figgins, neighbors, Earl and Clytiee Figgins, were growing vegetables in their backyard. Weird, I thought. Who does that? And there was Jim Pattee, another neighbor with a huge garden.”
Soon, Moore-Gough took the hint and ended up with a master’s degree in plant science from MSU.
“I went to college to get a piece of paper that said I knew what I already knew,” she joked.
She has the second-longest tenure of anyone on Montana Ag Live, since she was answering phones on the show in its second season.
“Only Jack (Riesselman the moderator) has been there longer,” she said.
The books she and her late husband Bob authored include “The Best Garden Plants for Montana” which is now out-of-print.
“Cashman’s wants me to do a second edition,” she said in an aside.
Also, “The Montana Gardener’s Companion: An Insider’s Guide to Gardening Under the Big Sky;” “The Complete Guide to Saving Seeds; 322 Vegetables, etc.;” and the Rocky Mountain Vegetable Gardening Guide.”
“That last one is the one I wished I’d had when I moved here,” she noted.
All her books that are still in print can be picked up at Cashman’s, The Country Bookshelf, or Garden Barn.
She is currently writing an article for “Fine Gardening,” and still writes the free MSU Extension “yard & garden” horticulture pamphlets.
As for Heloise and the Asparagus Hint?
“Only one other person in town mentioned that she’d seen it,” she said.