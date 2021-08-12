This Sunday, Aug. 15, marks the 76th anniversary of V-J Day – Victory over Japan day, the day in 1945 that celebrated the end of World War II. It filled Bozeman’s streets with thousands of war-weary residents eager to celebrate the end of four years of wartime rationing and worry.
Sixty-five residents of Gallatin County died in the war, from Pvt. Harold Amberson to 2nd Lt. Leonard Wortman.
At the time, an unknown Bozeman Courier reporter prophesized that V-J Day would never be forgotten and would go down in history alongside Armistice Day. Seventy-six years later, the evidence seems to be that as a society we don’t do a very good job of remembering our wars, who died in them, why they died and that maybe – just maybe – why we should find a better way to beat our “swords into plowshares.”
“They were beginning to mill around on the street some now, a few auto horns were blowing, some were shouting, especially women; window shutters were coming down in business houses ...” the reporter continued.
“Then autos began to move, here, there, everywhere; autos roaring, spitting belching blue and black smoke; autos jumping surging hesitating, spinning around corners, waiting for the stop light.”
“Folks like a parade. But this is no ordinary parade. This is the end of the war.
“Then come the airplanes overhead. One fellow’s turning one barrel roll after another. The he does a loop. You hadn’t thought about a loop-the-loop for ten years. There’s a real army training plane. He’s coming lower than the others. He’s right down to the telephone wires almost.”
My family has an until-this-day-not-shared story about that Bozeman V-J Day parade. It’s about my mother Emma McGuire and her favorite mule Babe.
My mom’s dad Jasper McGuire loved his mules and still farmed with them. Over all the years and all the mules, there was one favorite – Babe. My mom adored this mule, still remembered her with deep, abiding affection decades after Babe died.
“If Emma’s somewhere, Babe’s around,” my grandmother Connie McGuire said.
The deal was that Babe loved my mother so much she’d ride in a car to be with her. So when President Harry Truman announced the end of World War II, and a spontaneous parade started to form in downtown Bozeman, Babe had to be a part of it. My grandparents drove on ahead into Bozeman, from the family farm in Decker District, just south of Springhill proper.
My mother grabbed a couple of her McGuire cousins, put overalls on the mule, and they all piled into her 1943 Chevy and went into Bozeman for the parade.
Years ago, I asked her how she managed all that.
“Babe rode in the back seat,” she said. “I had to open both back doors so Babe didn’t panic when she was loaded, but that was all it took.”
Mom says everyone’s jaws dropped when she unloaded the mule in town for the parade.
“I opened the Chevy’s back doors, and this mule unfolded herself and got out,” mom said. The parade, including Babe the mule, went down Mendenhall, then everyone walked up to Lindley Park by the cemetery.”
As my relatives tell the story, there were thousands of people at the parade, and my grandparents and my mother couldn’t find each other in the crowd – until the Rev. Joseph A. Collette, the priest who served Holy Rosary Parish from 1942-1955, started praying.
The prayer was Babe’s cue to interrupt. (The family joke was that Babe must have been a Reformation mule). The priest prayed; she brayed. He prayed; she interrupted again. With thousands of people there, my grandparents couldn’t find my mom in the crowd until the mule “Eeyored” and my grandparents further down the parade route knew mom had made it to the parade.
“If Babe is here, Emma is close by,” my grandmother correctly guessed.
Eventually, Sept. 2 would officially become V-J Day in America, the day that the papers of surrender were signed aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay. There, representatives of nine Allied nations were present to accept the Japanese surrender.
The Bozeman Courier report concluded:
The “Crowd’s beginning to move East. Really crowds, too, like Bozeman hasn’t seen before. Like Times Square, almost. Lots of men in uniform, too. Straight face and happy, alright, but pretty well composed. It’s getting darker now. The crowds are thinning some. The cars, the kids, the horns, the shouts, the old fire bell – yes, somebody’s ringing it. Lots of noise, lots of shouting, firecrackers. It’ll be a wonder nobody gets hurt, the way that traffic is, crazy like.
“This thing will go on most of the night. I could use some sleep.”
The surrender of the Empire of Japan ended WWII. When Germany surrendered May 8, 1945, known as V-E Day (Victory in Europe) the Allies then turned to Japan. On Aug. 6, an American bomber dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. On Aug. 9, another bomb was dropped on Nagasaki. Six days later Japan surrendered.
And the day that America would find as unforgettable as Armistice Day? It appears that nothing is planned here in the county this year.