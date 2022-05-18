It’s been 43 years, and there’s hardly a job in the Manhattan School District that Pat Lynch, 66, hasn’t done in that time.
He has been a teacher, coach, athletic director. So what he’s doing in the next few weeks is a big deal. After 20 years, he’s retiring as Manhattan’s athletic director.
To put Lynch’s longevity in context, “I was 10 years old when he started teaching here,” joked the current Manhattan Superintendent of Schools Brian Ayers.
“Do we have big shoes to fill? Yes.”
In January, the Montana High School Association gave Lynch its highest award, the James C. Haugen Meritorious Service Award, to honor his years of dedication to athletics at Manhattan Schools.
“I felt there was nowhere to go but down, so I had to quit,” this Dillon native joked.
He might not be Manhattan AD for much longer but he’ll put down his clipboard and whistle and segue into the classroom.
“I still enjoy the classroom, and I’ll be teaching full time here,” he said. Specifically, “teaching art. I’m a pottery teacher. And I’m looking forward to a six-periods-a-day art job.”
It all started in 1979, when Manhattan hired Lynch as an assistant football coach.
“My goal in life was to be a football coach,” he remembered, something he would do here for six years. And “in the last 10 or 15 years, Manhattan has had a lot of success in football.”
In 2020, the Tigers beat Fairfield-Augusta 25-19 for the Class B state championship.
Over all the years, the sports and win-loss records and jobs start to blur.
“I also coached track that year. And we started golf 26 years ago. And then 15 years as head girls’ basketball coach. And 26 years as head golf coach. Head track coach 11 years. And boys’ and girls’ golf. It’s a small a school, so you do a little of everything.”
As for awards: Manhattan took a 2015 Boys second place in state in golf; and in 2003 and 2004, third place in state boys golf; and in 2000, third place at state in girls golf.
On Jan. 18, 2019, Lynch was inducted into the Montana Coaches Hall of Fame, during halftime of a basketball doubleheader with rival Manhattan Christian. (In the first games, the MC boys beat Manhattan 73-40, but the Tiger girls grabbed some redemption with a 63-46 win over Manhattan Christian.)
“Over the course of 20 years, there’s been a lot of (athletic) success (at Manhattan),’ he said. “I’m just a part of the facilitating. The kids are the reason; the coaches are the reason; I’m a facilitator.’”
Any standout athletic moments in the last 20 years?
“It’s a cliche, but I just enjoyed every kid we had,” he answered. “Maybe, when the girls’ basketball team qualified eight times for state. And in 1996 when we got beat by Baker in the state championship game, (38-34).”
That game, by the way, still sticks in the craw of Manhattan Tigers with long memories.
“Manhattan was the better school,” remembered Dan Chesnet, Belgrade News sports editor. “And Baker got the ball and just stalled. People in Manhattan still remember that game, and they’re still mad.”
Under Lynch’s coaching, the Tigers made dozens of appearances in Divisional play. In 2015 he was named the Montana Coaches Association Boys Golf Coach of the Year. Twice a finalist for the National AD of the Year (2015 and 2017). And statewide for boys golf, girls basketball, and AD of the Year, a total of seven nominations.
Lynch will retire as AD just as Manhattan nears a crossroads; the school is about to be big enough to be kicked upstairs to Class A status.
This spring, no Manhattan golfers qualified for state, so Lynch is finished with this golf season.
“It’s never a good time to lose someone who’s been in the district as long as Pat, but this will give us an opportunity to have a new AD transition to the new Class (A) in a few years,” Ayers concluded.
The Manhattan School District currently has 252 students in K-12. When a school hits 300 students, they move to Class A.
Lynch’s position has been posted internally and externally, and the school hopes to start interviewing by the end of May.