As she has done throughout her career, Ali Weisz was focused on what she could control Saturday at the Asaka Shooting Range.
The Belgrade markswoman, a University of Mississippi alumni and shooting instructor for the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., produced a five-series score of 626.9 while competing in 10-meter air rifle at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
After scoring a high of 105.4 in her fifth and final round, Weisz hoped for the best. But she finished 1.6 points shy of earning the eighth and final qualifying spot.
“It just didn’t work out,” Weisz said. “I’m super grateful to be here, super grateful to have that experience. But I’ll honestly say that I’m extremely disappointed that despite doing everything that I could or knew how, it still didn’t pan out in my favor on that day.”
Weisz finished 14th out of 50 athletes from 37 countries. China’s Qian Yang won gold, while Anastasiia Galashina (Russian Olympic Committee) and Nina Christen (Switzerland) earned silver and bronze, respectively.
U.S. shooter Mary Carolynn Tucker placed sixth in the final.
Still, Weisz soaked up every second of experience and was among the U.S. athletes who participated in the opening ceremonies.
“Just because I don’t feel good about where I finished up – and I don’t necessarily know if I don’t feel good – I obviously wish I could do better,” she said.
“The overall athletes here are competitive and that’s why we’re here. That’s what brought us here, the competitive edge to get all the way to this point.
“But just being here has been so insane. Walking around and dining with the best in the world from all of these different countries and talking with the best in the world in all different sports — I walked in the opening ceremony, and Kevin Durant was next to us in the line whole time. It’s wild to think that where I came from in my life and all of that and suddenly I’m walking side by side by Kevin Durant.”
With a 13-hour time difference from Georgia, Weisz noted it was tough to adjust upon arrival in Japan, which included a 10-hour wait at the Tokyo International Airport as athletes went through COVID testing.
“Early on in that week, prior to my event, was stressful,” she said. “Things weren’t feeling quite right after flying, I guess. So we were kind of working on dealing with that.”
After leaving the airport, the U.S. shooting team arrived at the Olympic Village around 4 a.m. Its members unpacked and then went to the dining hall for an early breakfast and watched the sunrise.
“That was kind of crazy,” said Weisz. “But it was also like, wow, this is kind of incredible. So we actually got to see the sunrise our first day here.”
The team toured the Olympic Village the first day and then began training on Day 2. Weisz noted it was about a 60-minute bus ride to the shooting range, and they had to pass a COVID test each morning.
“Just the fact that the games are still happening, you’re willing to go through whatever it is because you got to be here,” said Weisz. “And as long as you’re testing negative, you’re just super grateful. There’s been plenty of athletes before even arriving into Tokyo that missed out on this opportunity in our life because of testing (positive).”
While focused on her event, Weisz noted COVID protocols disrupted the overall experience. Athletes were not allowed outside of the Olympic Village and were unable to enjoy the culture of Tokyo.
“It’s the Olympic Games, but with all the COVID protocols and changes at times even at the competition venues, the way everything was set up, it was like, ‘Wow, this is the Olympics.’ But the lack of people … it was definitely an interesting experience,” Weisz said. “It was difficult to grasp sometimes where you were at compared to just another world cup that we’ve been going to all the time. So that was an interesting dynamic throughout the week.”
Due to COVID protocols, athletes were forced to leave 48 hours after their events. Thus, Weisz was disappointed about not being able to cheer for teammates, including as the men’s small bore team, later in the week.
“I totally understand because a big part of this Olympic games is unity and coming together and such in unknown times with the pandemic and being able to still compete despite all of that,” said Weisz. “So the number one priority is the safety of all of the athletes, and I understand that’s why they are wanting us to go home, keeping us from going to other sporting events.”
As she spent her last morning in Japan watching boats cross the Tokyo Bay from the balcony of her room, the reality of where she was sitting hit home for Weisz.
“It’s very, very surreal because I think, again, we’re athletes and we’re competitive, so as we get better and we start realizing what we are capable of, the dream starts changing a little bit. So I’ll be the first to admit that I think that there were times that after I made the Olympic team I kind of lost sight of the fact that I accomplished my dream,” she said.
“Initially, I don’t know if the dream was to come here and sit on top of the podium because I don’t know if, at that point, I knew how possible it was. But since then, since that first dream started, I obviously very much had the goal and intention and high possibility of being on the podium. So that kind of became a secondary dream to the initial. And it’s super important to me, for myself, to remember that I did accomplish my original dream and how incredibly exciting that is.”
Weisz added that the dream is not over. She plans to decompress and then figure out the next step in her training in preparation for qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
“I will still be competing, and this will basically be my full-time job. Only three years (away). Really, truly, right around the corner,” said Weisz. “We are kind of losing that typical off-year that people tend to take after the Olympic Games. I guess we’ll jump right into competing again this fall.”
Outside of shooting, Weisz plans to further her dietetics career through her opportunities with Army. She is also grateful for the support from her hometown and the University of Mississippi.
“All of the people who have been following me, at home and Mississippi, and really all over wherever they’re from, thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Weisz. “I could not thank any of these people enough.
"Whether direct relationship with them in some form when I lived in Belgrade or just through other people, the support and the number of people that are so proud of me regardless of where I’m finishing while I’m here, has just been really eye-opening.”