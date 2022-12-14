Last week's Belgrade News featured a book by Manhattan native Joanne Verwolf on the property including the historic Gallatin Valley Female Seminary. We had a wealth of information and photos from Verwolf, and none of them on the Old Stone Church made it into the final story.
Because that historic church first opened on Dec. 15, 1878, we've got an anniversary on which to hang a second history piece.
Both the seminary and Old Stone Church were on Verwolf's family farm, on Heeb Road. The farm acreage her family bought in 1939 included both these Territorial Montana historical treasures.
The Old Stone Church would never get a chance to be officially registered as a historical site.
"I loved that old church," Verwolf repeatedly said during this interview with the Belgrade News. So much so, in fact, that her book originally started out to be about the church — not the seminary — and the book's working title was "The Mystery of The Old Stone Church."
Once she started researching the church, it was obvious that there was a lot of information on the female seminary, and the church not as much. It truly was a mystery, but there wasn't enough information to fill an entire book.
"I didn't find very much about the church. Just bits and pieces all over and I tried to put together," she said.
Steeped in history
The Hamilton Presbyterian Church was strategically located along the Bozeman-Helena Stagecoach line.
On Sept. 20, 1877 construction started on the Hamilton Presbyterian Church (Hamilton being Manhattan's original name).
Verwolf couldn't find much information on the construction. A 1878 Bozeman Avant Currier article said an Enoch Hodson, a Montana pioneer who had originally arrived in Virginia City in 1863, had constructed the church of concrete. "I couldn't find any mention of any other E. Hodson, so ...," author said.
On Sept. 26, 1878 the newspaper noted, "We visited the new Presbyterian Church, a result of Rev. Mr. Crittenden's energy and determination, a few days ago. Built of concrete, under contract with Mr. E. Hodson (who introduces this style of wall to this part of the country), well-proportioned and finished, it is an ornament to its location, and must prove a boon to the people of Hamilton and Central Park." Earlier, in February, the church had held a fund-raiser, and netted $80 for the building fund, according to the newspaper archives.
On Dec. 26, 1878, the church was completed and the Avant Currier noted that "The Hamilton Presbyterian Church is finished and neatly furnished with with pulpit, seats and stoves. This new house of worship was occupied Sabbath morning, Dec. 15th, for the first time. The people of that community expect to have a basket Festival in the church on Friday evening after Christmas, Dec. 27. The church will probably be dedicated on the third Sabbath in July."
Verwolf noted that it took about 15 months "to build our momentous Old Stone Church that still lingers in my memory, a church we loved so much." The Rocky Mountain Husbandman on May 29, 1879 said that it was "such a commodious and substantial church building in the valley. It is built of concrete, and is a large building for a country church in Montana. The furniture was purchased in the states, and is both comfortable and handsome."
A mystery
It would become history to everyone else, but Verwolf continued, "I never thought about our beloved old church being of any historical significance. It was simply there ... simply a great place to have fun."
The problem with questions about the church "Is that I researched and researched and couldn't find some answers,' she continued. "We really loved that old church. We had picnics in it and little bonfires. (MSU history professor) Burligame came out a bunch of times with people from the college. People would just drop by the see the church; we got used to people coming out to see the church. Patty (Jensen) Hebner told me she had Pioneer Girl meetings there. If it was raining we just went into the church. It really had bats in the belfry.
"It was just a remarkable site. It certainly is special in my memories now. And I wish we had more pictures. back then, we didn't have film or the money for developing," Verwolf said.
One mystery is why the church closed down in 1901. Verwolf surmises that since the Gallatin Valley Female Seminary closed in 1878, the church probably needed that built-in congregation to stay open. No seminary; the church eventually folds. "It's my understanding it was more difficult to keep the church open with the school closed,," she added.
On March 4, 1901, church members wrote their Presbyterian Session to "respectfully request" that the Hamilton church be granted letters of 'dismission' to close down one church and move a couple ofmiles east to form the new, Presbyterian Church of Central Park. It was only a few miles east, but "It was a more central location, so they moved to Central Park. And I couldn't find any information in newspapers on the move. I needed information from the Presbyterian records, but I couldn't find any.
"And it was only in Central Park for a few months; they probably met in a house," Verfwolf sid.
The how and when of the church's destruction is the next chapter in its history. The night of the infamous Hebgen Lake Earthquake on Aug. 17 1959 (a 7.3 on the Richter Scale) Verwolf writes that her mother told them all to stay in the house and "ride it out.'
When they got up the next morning, the church was still standing. But, heavy winds blew all day on Sept. 8, 1959 and suddenly collapsed three walls of the church -- that had seemingly made it through the earthquake just three weeks earlier. A church one day; a pile of rubble the next. Did Verwolf save a piece of the church's stone, a memento of her beloved church? "No," she said. It didn't even occur to her at the time.
List of 'unknowns'
Verwolf still has a list of research question marks:
Her list of "unknowns" includes:
• Was there a cemetery at the church? Verwolf had heard there was, but could find no evidence. If so, where and when were the burials moved? "That was the other thing i tried to find out about, and it drives me crazy." She found an article in the MHS in Helena about "old, old old headstones. Old tombstone records in Gallatin County, in that book it mentioned reinterred (burials) into (Manhattan's) Meadowview Cemetery. The Ballantynes' the caretakers and me looked and looked and couldn't find anything about reinterments being done."
• And who else built the church beside Hodson?
• Who was married and buried out of the Old Stone Church? She hasn't been able to find that out, either. "I called the Presbytery in Pennsylvania and asked them to send me the records. They said I could make an appointment and come on out." She looked in Helena at the Montana Historical Society and couldn't find the records in question. And no one in the Valley seems to know where the original records from the Hamilton Presbyterian Church ended up.
She remembers as a child that the inner sanctuary had people's names written on the walls. Whose names? Who were the early Montana pioneers who worshipped here? "I wish I had taken photos of the walls and the names," she added.
According to Verwolf's timeline, the official dedication was Jan. 19, 1879, with the Rev. C.L. Richards presiding.
That fall, the seminary failed to open, with the apparent reason the marriage of the Rev. Crittenden's daughter Gertrude in July -- which meant she stopped teaching and the school lost a third of its faculty.
Before all this is going on in Hamilton, the Presbyterians in Bozeman are keeping busy. In May 1872, the Presbyterian General Assembly in Detroit approved the formation of a presbytery in Montana Territory. On June 2, the Bozeman Presbyterian Church was organized, making it the first one in Montana, and now the oldest continuing congregation in the state.. On June 17, the Presbytery of Montana was organized in Helena.
On Oct. 24, 1880, First Presbyterian Bozeman opened its doors. (For three years prior to that, it has shared facilities with the Episcoplians and the Methodists.
Bozeman's First Presbyterian Church (FPC) is the oldest continuing congregation in Montana, according to Verwolf's notes.
"That's what motivated me to start writing; there were a lot of unknowns there," Verwolf concluded. "And I loved that old church. How many times do I have to say that?"