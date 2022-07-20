This "what is it" historical mystery started with an unknown stone pillar in the Belgrade city park.
Our investigation began after city Planning Director Jason Karp contacted the Belgrade News saying the rock pillar at the southwest corner of the park needs to be moved to make way for construction of the new city library. After our first story was printed two weeks ago, which prompted a couple of longtime residents – Skip Border and Jim Monger – to give me more information to unravel The Mystery of the Rock Pillar, the second installment of which appeared in last week’s edition of the Belgrade News.
But my conversation with Border and Monger revealed more related historical nuggets about another Belgrade resident, the late Harry C. Stuart, who in the 1960s painted a sign that was part of the stone pillar mystery. It quickly became clear that Stuart was worth a story in himself.
Both Monger and Harry's son and daughter, Belgrade residents John Stuart and Karen Stuart Brown, shared their memories of the sign their father painted and which was displayed alongside the pillar at the eastern entrance to Belgrade.
"The pillars would have been there in 1946," Karen said. "And the sign was before the 1960s."
John's memory is that it was up for about 20 years, probably painted "on wood. Greyboard with black letters. It had a covered wagon in the left corner. I saw it there for years, coming into Belgrade. I don't think it was particularly special; it was just something the city wanted.
"It said 'Welcome to Lewis & Clark Park. Capt. William Clark traveled through here on his way home to St. Louis.' And it had a date in July," he said.
That’s most of what the artist’s children know about the sign, but they shared lots of other information about their father, who was a fine art painter of some renown.
Harry Stuart was from one of those old Montana families, descended from grandparents who arrived here in 1864. Artistic from an early age, he set out on the train to Great Falls when he was 19 meet renowned artist Charles M. Russell.
"He wanted to 'apprentice' with Charlie Russell," John said. “This would have been about 1911. Dad wanted to learn Russell's 'flat technique' with paint. (Western artist) Will James went to Great Falls to see Russell, and he (Russell) ignored him. For some reason Charlie took to dad. He stayed a couple weeks."
"We have a picture of him at 15, dressed like Charlie Russell," added Karen. "But, Russell was a heavy drinker, grouchy and grumbly. Dad was disappointed. Russell gave him all of two days."
When their father was a young man, "The government hired him to kill wolves," John remembered. "They were eating the homesteaders out. And one day in 1917 he rides into Jordan for his (monthly) mail, and he finds a draft notice. He's already AWOL. He was drafted into the Army weeks ago."
There was no more evading the draft. On the European battlefield, Harry would get hit with mustard gas, and suffer from its effects his whole life, Karen added.
"He served behind the lines. Would go to the uppity-ups and get messages and take them to the soldiers. Mustard gas was the thing back then; he was gassed and it affected … what he tried to do for a living."
Stuart was in the Battle of Belleau Wood, John added, the first major Allied victory in 1918, "and one of the worst. "He was at the end of the front of the line, and a claymore mine vaporized half the troop."
As the war ended, Stuart ended up on a troop transport ship back to the states, with an outbreak of the Spanish Flu on board. The ship was quarantined in the harbor. Karen said her dad, remembering his grandmother's folk remedies, had the cook make up onion and garlic poultices to treat the men. Karen's memory is that they all survived.
Karen remembered that soldiers who had been "gassed" could receive a monthly stipend for their injuries or take a one-time lump sum. Her dad took the lump sum and used it to go to art school in Denver and then in Los Angeles.
“He learned to do gold leaf lettering,” Karen said. “He made a lot of money doing that; said a lot of doctors wanted their names on their doors. He was an artist at heart."
After art school, Harry would move back home. A few years later, "He and his older brothers trailed cattle up into Alberta," John said. "He told us stories of drinking him (Russell) under the table. And he was considerably younger than Russell.”
“He was a character,” added Karen. “I loved to hear him talk about Charlie Russell; he talked the lingo. He loved to be with cowboys out there working."
Russell died in 1926, "and that was a real blow to dad," Stuart said.
In painting their own picture of their father, John and Karen shared many memories.
"He was a person who liked people. He got fed up in the early '60s. And lived in the alley in town. He had a really sensitive nature," John said.
He remembers his dad telling a story about working as the Belgrade night watchman, “hired to keep hobos away from the rail yards," and deliberately arresting a Native American named Stan Red Bull, "just so he could get him to the jail and feed him."
That wasn’t the only story the siblings shared about their dad and the local Native Americans. Karen said, "Years ago, there was this Indian buck in town, acting up, drunk. A bunch of men in town, they killed him and buried him out of town," in a field near the current Albertson's grocery.
Another man in town had a reputation as an "artifact gatherer," and Stuart stormed into his Main Street studio "and accused him of robbing the grave, looking for artifacts. He had a respectability that people didn't understand. He had a heart for people that were down."
But back to the stone pillars and the sign. "Yes, I remember it, back in the 1960s. It's been so long I don't think there are any more signs dad did still in town," John said.
There used to be a famous sign for the old Mint Bar on Main Street. Harry painted a famed aign on the gate to the back alley behind the Mint that said, "If you don't have the energy to close this gate, you don't have the energy to open it."
A picture of the Belgrade Merchant Directory he painted accompanies this story.
Making a living in small town Belgrade meant painting everything, John remembered.
"He was a house painter. He painted grain elevators. He did the one in Menard twice. Painted Wilbur Springs' barn (on Penwell Bridge Road) 60 or 70 years ago. He had no fear of heights. He'd paint all day, 100 feet in the air, cigar hanging out of his mouth."
"Oh, he loved to paint,” Karen agreed.
Towards the end of Stuart’s life, the siblings agree that people took advantage of him. They remember a "guy from Ennis" and many various people who came by and bought their dad's art for just dollars.
It wasn't a diagnosis then, but John wonders if their father had PSTD, a detail that might explain some of his actions.
"He had a bad penchant for starting things, but not finishing them and not getting paid," John said. "And he came back from World War I convinced the world was ended," one of many soldiers from that war who “got lost in the shuffle upon their return.”
Any early day Montana pioneer family will have stories, and the Stuarts are no exception. So though we didn’t plan it this way, next week there will be a fourth installment of the series that started with the Mystery of the Rock Pillar, this one about a the Stuart family’s journey to Montana and its early days in the state.