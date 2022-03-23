I enjoyed a recent lunch at Ted's Montana Grill in Bozeman with the friends of friends.
But this time the "friend of a friend" was Jim Kinnison, Ph.D, the mission systems engineer for NASA's Parker Solar Probe out of Johns Hopkins University's Applied Physics Lab (APL) in Maryland.
The APL designed and built the Parker Solar Probe, humanity's first and literal deep dive into the sun.
Kinnison was in town for a weeklong conference at Big Sky, the 43rd Annual Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers. He presented a paper on "Practical Interstellar Probe Concepts: Mission Study Results.”
When all of that was winding down, he and his wife Danita showed up at Ted's Montana Grill to fill in the Belgrade News on the PSP.
We talked about NASA. And the sun. And solar winds. And a possible upcoming mission past Pluto. But mostly the sun.
The Parker Solar Probe was launched Aug. 12, 2018, to fly within 4 million miles of the mystery of the sun's outer corona and tease out who-knows-how-many of its mysteries. This mission is scheduled to be completed in about seven years, roughly in the summer of 2025.
The APL announced Dec. 14, 2021, that this NASA spacecraft became the first to "touch the sun," a long-awaited milestone, and in the words of The Washington Post, "a potential giant leap in understanding the sun's influence on the solar system."
So. The sun always comes up every single morning. And it goes down every single evening. Something that predictable gets taken for granted. If the PSP show anything, it might be how unpredictable the sun might be – and how little humans know about our own personal star.
Here's a textbook 101 on the sun:
- It's our closest star, and it’s 4.5 billion years old. The hot, glowing ball of hydrogen and helium at the center of our solar system is 92.6 million miles away from the earth. No sun would equal no life on earth.
- The sun is so big it would take 1.3 million earths to fill it. Its gravitational pull holds the solar system together, keeping everything from the biggest planets to the smallest bits of debris in orbit around it. The hottest part of the Sun is its core, where temperatures top 27 million degrees Fahrenheit. .
- The sun’s activity, from its powerful eruptions to the steady stream of charged particles it sends out, influences the nature of space throughout the solar system.
NASA (with other international space agencies) monitors the sun 24/7 with a fleet of spacecraft, studying everything from its atmosphere to its surface, and even peering inside the sun using special instruments, including the Parker Solar Probe.
So what about the mission of the Parker Solar Probe? It will:
- Trace the flow of energy and that heats and accelerates the solar corona and solar winds.
- Determine the structure and dynamics of the plasma and magnetic fields at the core of the solar wind.
How do these energetic particles accelerate and transport themselves?
"The inner heliosphere we don't understand," Kinnison said. "Electromagnetic energy. Solar wind, plasma spit out. We're doing a planetary fly-by, take pictures, get the geology. It's still a magnetic field – energy into the solar system, and energy out. How does the sun interact?
"The primary purpose of the mission is to study the sun’s electromagnetic fields, the solar wind, and energetic particles streaming from the sun. We’ve also been able to do some extra science while using Venus gravity assists to get closer to the sun. This is mainly measurements of the magnetic field around Venus, which is very similar to Earth’s, and also imaging of the planet.”
This mission's overall goal is to increase understanding of Earth's star – the sun – a body of immense impact on the Earth and the whole solar system. The Parker Solar Probe is a key addition to NASA's study of the heliosphere, the term for all of the solar system touched by solar wind – i.e., that steady stream of charged particles coming off the sun's surface. Getting up close to observe the sun is as much about learning the inner workings of the sun as it is about how solar wind shapes the Earth and the rest of the solar system.
Kinnison himself is an applied physicist by training. He has been with the PSP since its mission concept study began in 2007 and with JHU for 30 years.
The PSP is designed to be autonomous, since it spends a certain number of days every rotation around the sun to be out of communication with its earthbound scientists. It operates by itself, with no nudges from NASA. Achieving that took 10 years, from concept study to launch, and cost $1.5 billion.
"It's pretty cool," Kinnison said. "Some days my job is just a job. And sometimes I get to launch things.
"It's been 11 years on the Parker Solar Probe, with 1,000 people working on it. NASA is very good at making sure missions return scientific value for the money spent.”
This mission actually goes back to 1958, when Dr. Eugene Parker of the University of Chicago theorized the existence of solar wind. He asserted that energized matter and magnetism were escaping the sun and rippling across the solar system in a supersonic flow of particles off the sun's surface. At the time, his theory was widely mocked and his paper was refused publication.
In 1962 he was vindicated when a NASA spacecraft mission to Venus confirmed his theory. Solar winds, the flow of particles coming off the sun, have been estimated at about 1 million miles per hour, traveling throughout the entire solar system.
Parker was the first living person to be honored with a NASA spacecraft named after him. He died March 15 at the age of 94.
Kinnison met Parker years ago, and says, "I'm really glad he was able to see the launch and the results we've achieved so far."
"I had the opportunity to meet Dr. Parker on several occasions,” Kinnison added. He was always interested in the engineering of the spacecraft and always interested in the people building it. He was one of the nicest people I've met, and had a great ability to explain his work in ways that fascinated and informed those who were novices in the field. "
The initial probe was just called the Solar Probe (2002) and changed to honor Parker in 2017.
So what's the big deal with solar wind?
"These solar flares, all from internal energy of the sun," Kinnison said. "It's complex, but we don't know why. The sun is 6,000 degrees K on the surface, and 1,000,000 degrees K in the corona. Some acceleration mechanisms we don't understand. It affects the earth – everything in our magnetic field is affected.
"With the photosphere, the surface of the sun, is about 6000 K, the corona is about 1 million degrees K. So there are electromagnetic effects in the corona accelerating the plasma of the corona and heating up (giving energy to) the plasma. There are several theories about how this happens, but until PSP, (we had) no data to compare to the theories to determine which are right."
There's a practical reason for the solar probe. In the last 150 years, a handful of "episodes" of solar flares and winds and plasma burps have knocked out electrical systems, starting in 1859 with the Carrington Event.
"Yes," said Kinnison. "The Carrington Event in the 1850's ... the sun's solar winds wiped out the telegraph system."
Indeed, telegraph systems all over North America and Europe failed, and even gave some operators electrical shocks. Some telegraph lines got enough geomagnetically induced current that they operated for hours, disconnected from their power sources, using the electromagnetic field thrown out from the solar wind. Other systems were fried.
No one knows the exact how or the why of these solar winds and storm events, but in 2013, Lloyd's of London was one entity that used the 1859 Carrington Event to extrapolate what the current-day cost to the economy would be should a similar event occur. Lloyd’s came up with a maximum range of $2.6 trillion – at the time, 15.5 percent of the GDP.
As "wired" as the planet is now, there's the possibility of widespread, paralyzing destruction of the electrical grid, with the following societal disruption.
"There was another (episode), in the 1990s, that affected the Canadian Power Grid," Kinnison said.
The probe itself is an engineering feat, with it's 4.5-inch-thick carbon shield that can handle 6,000 degree temperatures on one side, while keeping the rest of the probe and its scientific instruments at room temperature.
It launched at 1,510 pounds, with a payload mass of just 110 pounds. It measures just 3.3 x 9.8 x 7 .5 feet. You could probably park it on your couch, and certainly in a corner of your garage.
The eventual hope is that the probe's cameras and sensors can help explain why the sun's corona is so much hotter than its surface (photosphere). It's all poorly understood. These solar winds can overwhelm satellites and power grids, but current technology isn't capable of precisely forecasting them until less than an hour before they occur.
"Our whole concept of the sun could change," said Betsy Congdon, lead engineer for the Parker probe's sun shield, in an interview with the Baltimore Sun. "A few months in, we'll start taking science we haven't gotten before."
It's giving scientists a better view of the bursts of energy from the corona that can knock satellite communications offline and are also responsible for the Northern Lights.
The mission took a generation of technology advances, including a decade of work on just the shield. In 2008, NASA hired the APL to design and build the probe.
"This is probably the most complicated mission we've ever done," said Kinnison.
And, he added, "by far the coolest."
"We're trying to build computer models. The solar winds affect random directions. Sometimes it hits; sometimes it doesn't. Then, it's too late to give a warning."
Perhaps “solar events are emitted by the Sun in random directions. Sometimes they hit the earth, and sometimes they don’t. We usually have very little warning of a storm,” he said.
Gaining an understanding of "Space Weather" would be a great benefit of the PSP, and could result in building a computer model to give planet Earth a warning when a massive, electrical solar flare might hit.
"We're compiling a model for space weather," Kinnison said. "For days in advance, a warning. Plus, we don't have even an idea what is going on."
Johns Hopkins contracts NASA as the mission integrator, he explained, "which means we're responsible for the end-to-end mission, from science through engineering development to operations."
The Parker Solar Probe will use repeated gravity assists from Venus to fly in elliptical orbits around Venus, and back to the sun, with seven Venus flybys over seven years, for a total of 24 orbits around the sun.