Some birds are big and mighty. Others are small and flighty. Whatever the size, shape, or sound of any bird, the fall migration is a good time to observe birds and their behavior.
1. Golden Eagle
John James Audubon described the Golden Eagle (Aquila chrysaetos), “When at a great height in the air, its gyrations are uncommonly beautiful, being slow and of wide circuit, and becoming the majesty of the king of birds.” In 1911, Aretas Saunders reported breeding pairs in the Bridger and Gallatin canyons. Named for its always golden nape, this bird is basically dark brown. The Golden Eagle feeds on land mammals, such as squirrels and rabbits, whereas the white-headed Bald Eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) feeds mainly on fish. Another difference is that the Golden Eagle nests on cliffs and ledges, whereas the Bald Eagle nests in trees. Both are common year round across Montana; some migrate through the state, others breed here. Audubon called both eagle species noble.
2. Downy Woodpecker
Once commonly called a sapsucker, the Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubeocens) is the smallest woodpecker in North America. John James Audubon noted its “hardiness, industry, or vivacity.” The Downy is an omnivore, eating insects, berries, seeds, grains, sap, and suet. It is a black and white bird, and the adult males have a small red patch on the back of the head. The Downy is similar in habits, plumage, and wooded habitat to the slightly larger Hairy Woodpecker (Picoides vilosus). The adult Downy is just under 7 inches in length, and the Hairy just over 9 inches. Both are migratory species seen in Montana year round. The Downy is a bit more likely seen at the backyard bird feeder, and the Hairy in a mature forest.
