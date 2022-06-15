Obituaries can do a fine job in recounting the life of their subject. However. It’s always hard to capture the full essence of any human.
Dry Creek resident Douglas E. Daniels, 79, died May 27. He’s an example of a full life bigger than any one anecdote can capture.
The Belgrade News sat down this week with his widow Marlene, looking for a few of the personal details to flesh out this man who would – in the midst of everything else he did – spend 30 years as Belgrade’s city engineer.
He was born in Missoula on March 31, 1943, and then became a Bobcat courtesy of a wrestling scholarship at Montana State, graduating in 1967 with a B.S. in civil engineering.
By the time this life was over, he’d been a smoke jumper, owned a brewery, started a map company, and been the city engineer for Manhattan, Three Forks and Belgrade.
He met and married Marlene Phillips in Kalispell, and they eventually found their way to the Dry Creek community. Marlene had been substitute teaching at the Pass Creek School. (She also spent years teaching in California, Kalispell, and finally 13 years in Belgrade.) In the midst of her teaching at Pass Creek, they became good friends with the Morgan clan ... and there are plenty of Morgans in Pass Creek, and all the way down to Dry Creek.
“We’ve known five generations of the Morgans out there. They are as close to family as you can get without being blood relations,” Marlene said.
Doug helped with the plans for the Pass Creek Community Center.
“Doug did all the red tape,” Marlene remembered. “And worked on the septic system. Hydrants. We really made it a place to gather the community around the school.”
Doug was on the board at the center for years and even hosted a surprise 80th birthday party for Marlene at Pass Creek.
She remembered the time there was a fire in Pass Creek, and the local community got their tractors, plowed a fire break and dealt with it themselves long before the fire department made it out to Pass Creek.
“Country people are the greatest people in the world,” Marlene said.
In 1961, Doug started smokejumping for the U.S. Forest Service. He would work the early season in Alaska, then come back to Montana and work its later fire season. At the time of his death, he was still working with a volunteer trail crew of retired smokejumpers.
“For 20 years they’ve been together. It’s its own community, just like the Pass Creek community. All these smokejumpers, they’re in their 80s now. In the wilderness, you can’t use machines. You have to use hand tools. He did what he needed to do without a chainsaw. It was a wonderful part of his life. Wonderful men he counted as brothers,” Marlene said.
In between, he attended MSU and hitchhiked with a bunch of buddies around Europe.
“We looked at his old passport recently, at all the stamps of the countries he’d been to. Oh, they slept in cornfields and had a wee old time,” she said with a laugh.
Doug Daniels was a man who loved a cold beer. Marlene frequently mentioned just that detail, a passion that garnered him the nickname of “Budweiser Doug.” That love of a cold one made him his hand at restarting the old Helena Kessler brewery, in 1997. That business didn’t quite work out, but Budweiser Doug, “discovered that he really liked microbrews,” Marlene continued.
The moral of that story was that this Budweiser guy became a microbrewery guy. His favorite? “Juice Double IPA” from Belgrade’s own Madison River Brewery. “It’s double-hopped. He became a pale ale guy. There was nothing he loved better than a cold beer after work.”
No matter the specific chapter of his life, at heart Doug was always an engineer. “He had an incredible work ethic,” Marlene remembered. “He hated computers and cell phones and did all his work by hand.”
He was the ‘bane of existence’ of all the younger contractors, making them follow all the steps, she added. They would complain to then City Manager Joe Menicucci.
“Joe would just shrug. Nobody could budge Doug Daniels off the right way,” Marlene said.
“It’s even worse now than then,” she added. “The world is all about short cuts. Tools – now not even made as good as then.”
It was the early 1980s, she reminisced, and Doug was serving as city engineer for Three Forks, Manhattan, and Belgrade. Then the economy went south, and Manhattan and Three Forks couldn’t keep him on, but he stayed with the city of Belgrade for 30 years.
“Doug just hated what is happening to this area,” she continued. “The Belgrade subdivisions’ slow crawl outward. By the time it gets to Dry Creek, it will be too late to do anything.
“He spoke out against Ryen Glen subdivision. Said they didn’t have adequate plans for sewage and for the water. And the roads, not adequate for garbage trucks and fire trucks. Told them, ‘you’ll be sorry. People are going to park on the street and there isn’t enough room.’ And the contractors said ‘no, no, they’ll park in their garage.’ No they won’t. Not in the little skinny garages that development built. They’ll park on the street. And now the Meadowlark Ranch is being developed next to Ryen Glen. It’s already a mess, and it’s gonna continue to be a mess.”
Earlier, she remembered, he’d once inspected the plans for a Billings subdivision.
“It was on a mountain hill, with cul de sacs too tiny. Doug kept telling them to get adequate parking. Talk about snow removal. Garbage trucks.
They didn’t do any of what he what he talked about. And in a couple of years the development went belly up. This younger contractor thought all he’d have to do was pull a couple weeds and it would be all right.”
And Belgrade’s slow crawl toward Dry Creek?
“Doug just hated it,” she said. “He was glad to get out of that mess. His heart would never have stood another two years of those battles. You have to think of garbage trucks to
do it right, he’d say. If you do something with him, he’d say it’s better if we don’t do shortcuts.
“He’d say, ‘wait until it goes bad, and I’ll say I told you so.’ He was a special person. He loved what he did, but he insisted it had to be done right. And he didn’t care who didn’t like that. Contractors are the ones who gave him the biggest trouble. All over Montana he’d be dealing with the sons of the ones who had busted their backs, and now he’d be dealing with the generation that had it handed to them. He was glad to be gone.”
Doug Daniels died suddenly and unexpectedly in Billings after undergoing a successful heart surgery.
He will be remembered “for his ability to get things done on time,” Marlene said. “He’ll be remembered as the dedicated, loyal man he was. With a dry sense of humor.
This life with Doug? “We had kids and hunting and fishing and smoke jumpers and the Pass Creek community. It was great.”