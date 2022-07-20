There is a popular book titled “Be the Person Your Dog Thinks You Are.” As any dog owner knows, that’s a pretty high standard.
But Belgrade businessman Ron Murray and many of his canine-loving clients have cleared that bar, at least in the eyes of one Bozeman family – Don and Jennifer Frye and their three daughters, Miriam, Frances and Effie.
All the members of the Frye family – including their beloved Golden Retriever Roscoe – are finally living together again after a four-month separation. From early March to early July, Don, Jennifer and Effie were based in Cleveland, where 9-year-old Effie underwent brain surgery to treat Rasmussen’s encephalitis, an exceedingly rare neurological condition. Her older sisters remained in Bozeman, looked after by extended family members.
Meanwhile, Roscoe lived at Belgrade’s Montana Murray Kennels while preparing for his new job in the Frye household as a service dog for Effie.
It’s been about a year and a half since the family first noticed that Effie, then 8, was exhibiting unusual symptoms after she recovered from a virus.
“Effie was sick around Christmas (2020), and we just assumed it was a cold – normal kids’ cold-type stuff,” recalled Don. But once Effie was well, in early 2021, “her left pinkie would kind of twitch, then her left eye would kind of bulge. We just kind of chalked it up to normal child development, growth spurts, whatever, but then her left arm started to twist and spasm by itself, almost like a palsy or something.”
When Effie’s left leg gave out and she fell on the stairs, “we ended up in the ER in Bozeman,” Don remembers. And then, because there was no pediatric neurologist in the state of Montana at that time, the family embarked upon a series of visits and consultations with specialists all over the country.
Devastating diagnosis
Doctors in Salt Lake City believed Effie was suffering from nighttime focal seizures, “so they started her on some medication there and we left,” Don said.
When the medicine didn’t seem to help, Effie was then seen at Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha, where the Fryes learned about Rasmussen’s for the first time.
“The rest of the epilepsy team did not agree with that and said (Effie’s symptoms) didn’t meet the criteria for Rasmussen’s,” Don said. “And so we were misdiagnosed. We look at it as almost a gift, because we got to have a pretty normal Christmas (in 2021) thinking it would all be good.”
But in January of this year, a doctor at Cleveland Clinic told the Fryes he was certain Effie was suffering from Rasmussen’s and that the recommended treatment was a hemispherectomy of the affected side of the brain. A week after that pronouncement, Effie developed a tremolo in her voice.
More tests in Cleveland “definitely proved the seizure activity of the right side of the brain causing left-side weakness,” Don said.
“Rasmussen’s is a progressive encephalitis – it continues to deteriorate the brain,” he explained. “One of the toughest decision a parent has to make is to take a relatively functional child and do something major like this. All of a sudden, half their body doesn’t work.
“It’s pretty heartbreaking, but it’s better than the alternative,” he said.
Looking ahead
As the Fryes prepared to leave for Cleveland, they also began to think ahead about the post-surgery rehab Effie would need to help her regain lost functions as new neural pathways formed. It occurred to Jennifer to ask Ron Murray, dog trainer and owner of Belgrade’s Montana Murray Kennels who had previous experience with the family’s dogs, whether 5-year-old Roscoe could be trained to be a service dog for Effie.
“This story hit me so hard,” said Murray, who is also a father of three daughters, one of them the same age as Effie.
Touched by the family’s predicament, Murray offered to train Roscoe free of charge if the Fryes would cover Roscoe’s boarding fee at his facility while Effie recovered in Cleveland, an arrangement agreeable to all parties.
Murray, who emphasizes that he isn’t a service dog provider, said he made sure the Fryes didn’t set their expectations for Roscoe too high.
“A service dog isn’t going to be changed in three to four months,” he explained, adding that the family agreed that if Roscoe didn’t have what it took, they would “come back to a well-trained dog.”
Roscoe checked into Murray Kennels on March 4; Effie underwent successful surgery on March 15. Soon she was making progress in rehab in Cleveland, while Roscoe was proving to be a pretty good pupil at home.
“My gosh, every day we were working with him,” Murray remembered. “Roscoe started 15, 20 minutes a day – soon he said, ‘Let’s do it again!’
Later, “He’d get worked for 45 minutes, an hour. You work the dog to the point that you just about give them a little stress, then stop. You want the job to be fun.”
The newly established routines in Cleveland and Belgrade, however, would soon be adjusted after Effie began experiencing complications that ultimately would be traced to a spinal fluid leak.
“It laid her on her back for six weeks,” Don said.
Team effort
Murray remembers the day the Fryes called to tell him their stay in Cleveland would be extended and to ask him if he believed Roscoe really had the ability to effectively serve Effie's needs.
“They were kind of ready to abandon the program and wondered whether they should continue putting money into a dog who might not be up to the task,” Murray said.
But Murray wasn’t willing to let financial considerations threaten Roscoe’s training. Don Frye remembers that during that phone call, Murray said, “I’m not going to charge you anything,” including the previously agreed-upon boarding fee.
The Frye’s were overwhelmed by his generosity.
“I think as a parent he understands what this was, and he wanted to have something to give somebody,” Don said.
Murray agrees.
“I love dogs, but I like people a lot more. When it comes to a project like this, this had nothing to do with Roscoe – it had everything to do with the Fryes,” he said.
”As a business owner you can’t give all the things, but because of the work do year round, we’re able to take on a project or two a year and devote our time,” he said.
Pack project
By that point, many customers of Montana Murray Kennels were wondering how they, too, could help the Frye family in some way. They had met Roscoe during kennel-sponsored group “pack walks,” in which Roscoe had participated so he would become desensitized to lots of distractions. When introducing Roscoe before those walks, Murray would tell Effie’s story.
Before long, many of those customers who heard it offered to pitch in.
“People automatically showed up half an hour before pack walks and ask, ‘Is Roscoe available?’ and would take him for a walk,” Murray said.
In other instances, when more than one member of a family would show up for a pack walk with a single dog, the extra family member would offer handle Roscoe during the stroll so he could get used to a different handler.
“It wasn’t so much about training at that time, but getting him used to a plethora of people,” Murray said. “One of my customers even ended up taking through the McDonald’s drive-thru and getting him an ice cream cone!”
Murray also solicited the help of his 9-year-old daughter Ashley to help Roscoe get used to working with a child Effie’s age. During it all, Roscoe was taught how to behave around walkers and wheelchairs.
Meanwhile, back in Cleveland, Effie’s spinal fluid leak eventually was repaired and she was ready to resume rehabilitation. In consultation with their doctors, Don and Jennifer made the decision for that to happen back in Bozeman rather than in Cleveland so that the family could be reunited sooner.
“I think that the physical benefit of staying at rehab was not worth compromising the spiritual and psychological well-being of not just Effie, but all of us,” Don said.
They returned to Bozeman in early July, and the family spent a couple of weeks settling in at home with new routines before it was time for Roscoe to re-join his pack last Thursday.
Family reunion
Murray spoke with the Belgrade News on Thursday morning, hours before the kennel’s scheduled evening pack walk in which the Frye family would participate before taking Roscoe home. Murray shared how the whole family had come to visit Roscoe the day before – the first time Roscoe had seen all five of his people at once since March.
“When you first see the dog reunite with the family, he’s going back to what he knew before,” Murray said. “But within a matter of about five minutes, we had the family working right back into it.
“We got a vest for him, and he knows when he puts that vest on, he’s working,” Murray explained.
When the Fryes arrived, “He was all just Roscoe, happy-go-lucky,” Murray reported. “When I put the vest on him, I could watch his head say, ‘Hold on, Mother, I’m working right now.’
“His work ethic is awesome,” Murray added.
The Belgrade News was invited to join Roscoe’s farewell pack walk, attended by many clients of Murray Kennels and their dogs. Murray, leading the walk, announced to all assembled, “Roscoe’s going home tonight!”
He coached Effie as she took the leash and showed her how to make corrections to keep Roscoe on course. He taught her the one-syllable exclamation that would serve as the dog’s audible reminder.
“Effie, you’ve been handling that leash almost since we left the parking lot,” Murray pointed out as Roscoe walked obediently beside her wheelchair. “Roscoe’s doing that for you, Baby!”
Other members of the family took turns handling impressively behaved Roscoe, and Murray gave them tips as the walk proceeded.
The final test for all the dogs that evening was the “weave,” during which they and their handlers spaced themselves 10 to 15 feet apart along the road, and then each dog/handler took a turn walking and weaving between everyone else.
As participants took their places, Murray pointed out the characteristics of the various dogs present who had come to Murray Kennels for training with bad habits they needed to break. Some had been biters, others were reactive to children, some that were unpredictable in other ways.
Despite the mix of all those personalities and habits, Thursday night’s exercise went off incident-free.
“When nothing happens at a pack walk, it’s truly a success,” Murray said.
Like all the other dogs that night, Roscoe completed the challenge with flying colors – but also like every other dog, he was pretty excited when he realized that on this night, he would be able to accompany his family home.
Following through
During a follow-up call a few days later, Don told the Belgrade News that Roscoe continues to do well at home and that the entire family remains committed to keeping Roscoe’s lessons fresh in his mind.
“The minute you let them slide, they kind of undo,” he said, echoing what Murray had told them to expect.
He said Effie’s sisters work with Roscoe daily to reinforce his training, and Roscoe already has donned his vest to work beside Effie on some outings in public.
All has gone well, Don reports, though there have been a few unexpected glitches.
“He’s still a retriever, so that big tail just wags,” he said. “He cleared a couple of shelves at Hobby Lobby!
“We need to reach out to Ron,” he concluded.
For his part, Ron Murray is ready and willing to take such calls and he plans to continue working with the Frye family as Roscoe learned to take on more responsibilities.
“They got ready to leave and asked if he was ready to assist Effie into the van – God no!,” Murray said. “We’re nowhere close to where Roscoe will be, so there is still a lot of work to go. But when Effie’s back in school in a year, year and half, I can see Roscoe right there with her.”
Murray was reluctant to share the story of his beneficence with the newspaper but finally acceded to the Frye family’s wish that it be told.
“Ten years ago, if I had been on a project like this, I wouldn’t be thinking the way I am today,” Murray explained. “I’m a dad. I understand what a family needs.”
The Fryes say Murray’s donation to their family is but one of countless gifts they have received since Effie’s diagnosis from people from all walks of life.
As for Effie? Maybe Roscoe inherited his work ethic from her. She continues to amaze her family and her therapists with her determination, willingness to work hard, and the progress she has made. To the delight of everyone who knows and loves her, she emerged from surgery with her charming personality, spunk, sense of humor, and love of practical jokes intact.
That’s not to minimize the challenges that lay ahead of her in rehab, but she is thankful to be able to tackle it back home in Bozeman, her parents report.
“Effiie’s lost the most, but I think everyone in the family’s lost a little bit in this process,” Don said. “But we’ve also gained a lot – such a crazy, horrible, beautiful, wonderful, tragic thing – every duality there is, we’ve felt.”
“I told Ron that if it wasn’t for people like him and so many people we know, I don’t know how we’d have made it through this.”
---
Editor's note: In the interest of full disclosure, I have been lucky to count the members of the Frye clan as personal friends for many years. I can testify there is no family more deserving of the kindnesses shown to them by so many during Effie's illness, treatment and ongoing recovery.