The Gallatin Valley Outlaws decisively trounced the Helena Reps on their own turf in a doubleheader on Thursday, July 7.
Game 1 started off as an old-fashioned blowout, with the Outlaws hauling in five runs to lead off the double-header. That spelled doom for the hometown Reps, whose only run came in the second inning.
From there, Gallatin Valley never looked back, scoring at least once every inning from then on. A run every inning slowly put the visiting Outlaws up to 11, and they finished the game with an excellent offensive torrent spearheaded by Bo Hays and his four runs.
The Outlaws got off to a slow start in Game 2, notching a single run to lead off the first inning. After two scoreless innings, Gallatin Valley came back swinging with runs in three of their last four innings.
A streaky three-run fourth inning was followed by three runs from the Reps in the fifth. A tie game going into the sixth should have spilt into a two strong innings for both teams, but the Outlaws managed to break away.
In the sixth inning, Gallatin Valley managed to take the lead with two late runs. Helena never recovered, and the Outlaws finished the seventh with a five-score bonanza with three runs in their final three at-bats.
Four Outlaws garnered two runs in their final game, with Marcus Hollen gaining three RBI’s and one run of his own to put a stamp on the road trip.
The Outlaws took their two victories handily on the road just in time for their non-conference tournament in Cody, Wyo.
Outlaws go 3-1 in Wyoming tournament
In Cody, Wyo., for a three-day weekend tournament, Gallatin went positive with three wins against non-conference opponents.
The Outlaws started the tourney with a first of two against the Sheridan Jets A team, winning in glorious fashion with two closing home runs.
The game was a defensive battle, with the Jets managing only one run in the first six innings of the bout. Gallatin Valley was able to rein in a run to close out the first seven, and extra innings were on their way.
It wasn’t until the 10th inning that the Outlaws made it known they were there to win, grabbing two quick runs. After a long stretch of walks and outs, Sheridan made its way to home plate only to lose all three at-bats. The final score was 3-1.
Game 2 of the Sheridan Jets saga was nowhere close to the first overtime win. The Outlaws struck out to start the game, allowing the Jets to get their only run at the bottom of the first inning.
In the second inning, the Outlaws grabbed three quick scores to put them ahead 3-1. It only got more out of hand from there, as a lackluster third inning was followed up by a nine-run fourth, with seven of the nine coming consecutively.
The Outlaws closed the game on top with a final score of 12-1. Every Outlaw scored at least one run.
After retiring for the night, the team started the final day of the tournament against a familiar foe with a familiar name: the Miles City Outlaws.
The game was all runs to start, with both teams gaining three in the first inning. Gallatin Valley was struck out easily in the second, and Miles City was able to able to get a two-run lead heading into the third.
Miles City would manage another two runs against Gallatin Valley, putting them ahead by four. However, there can only be one winner among groups of outlaws, and in this case, it would be the ones from Gallatin Valley, who came alive and tied it up quickly with four runs of their own in the following three innings.
A scoreless sixth inning was followed by three decisive runs in the seventh, giving the title of the battle of the Outlaws to Gallatin Valley in a 10-7 victory.
Their tournament finale came against the hosting Cody Cubs, who took the final game of the tournament handily. Two defensive innings for both the Cubs and the Outlaws were ended with three runs by Cody.
The scoring became superfluous for the Wyoming-based team as they ran away with seven runs in their last three innings, trouncing the Outlaws in the end with a final score of 11-0.
The Outlaws still walked away with a 3-1 victory in the tournament, chalking up a successful road trip before finally coming home for a doubleheader against the conference rival Butte Miners.
Gallatin Valley losses two against Butte rivals
Gallatin Valley hosted a double-header against a conference foe in the Butte Miners on Tuesday, losing both contests in close fashion.
Game 1 started off slowly for both teams offensively as they were able to tie it up 2-2 with the bull pen raking in strikeouts. The dugouts were antsy for runs, and the Miners were able to cull two slow runs to start and close out the fifth inning.
Another Butte run put the team up 3 late. The Outlaws were reeling but they wouldn’t go down without a fight. They managed to carry some late scoring into the seventh inning, but a late infield fly would close their first of two with Butte taking it 5-4.
Their second bout was just as intense, with both teams carrying their hard-nosed defense into their closer. The Outlaws were able to make it a game to start, notching their first three in the third inning while keeping Butte to only one in the second.
However, the Miners put on the clamps and their infield managed to keep the Outlaws at bay, leaving them scoreless for three straight before allowing a fourth and final run in the seventh. Butte grabbed three runs in the fifth and sixth before sending it to extra innings.
A leadoff run from the visitors was too much for Gallatin Valley to overcome, and they fell in the eighth to finish 5-4.
Mayson Shively grabbed two runs as the offensive leader in Game 1, while the offensive load was shared between Bo Hays, Colten Hayder and Marcus Holen in Game 2.
The Outlaws will play their final regular season double-header at home against the Bozeman Bucks A team on Saturday.