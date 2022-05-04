It was an idea whose time had come. No one had thought of it before. And the right people for this project were determined to see it through.
After all, who doesn't like to read someone else's mail?
Bozeman residents and antique dealers Jack and Susan Davis are authorities on Yellowstone National Park. They have the most complete private collection of YNP memorabilia known to exist, containing more than 10,000 YNP postcards.
The thing with postcards, though, is that collectors collect the picture and usually ignore the writing on the back.
Not the Davises. They decided to put their own spin on things. They just published "Postals from Wonderland: Yellowstone Postcard Messages," with hundreds of postcards from their personal collection, chosen both for the historic pictures on the front and mostly for the historic messages on the back. And by word-of-mouth, they've already sold 700 copies, "even before tourist season starts," Jack joked. "It sells itself."
This year marks the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park, and on June 6-8, Montana State University hosts a conference, "Conversations on Collecting Yellowstone."
"People from all over the country will be here in June, all of academia," said Susan. "No one else had ever written a postcard book that revolved around just the messages, and this is the 150th anniversary of the park.”
Utilizing their own collection, the Davises winnowed down 35 years of collecting and 10,000 YNP postacrds to just 925 message card finalists, then further to the final 225 cards that made it into this 153-page, full-color book.
Susan was fated to do this book: As a kid, her family lived on South Tracy, just down the block from Mrs. Isabel Haynes, the widow of Jack Haynes, the photographer who became famous for his photos of the park.
She remembers walking past the Haynes home as a little kid, but she didn't really visit until she and her husband Jack became Yellowstone aficionados.
"And then we talked a lot on the phone," Jack said.
In fact, Susan still remembers the first postcard she ever bought – a 50-card box of Haynes cards of YNP. The Davises retired three years ago and donated their entire collection the park. That Haynes box was part of the donation.
"Yes, that box of Haynes cards I still had. And it ended up going back to the park with the whole collection," Susan said.
Isabel Haynes died in 1993, Jack in 1962. For years they ran the Haynes Picture Shops throughout the park and had an exclusive agreement in Yellowstone to sell photos and film.
"The Haynes family really championed Yellowstone," Jack remembered. "And specifically, postcards. The Haynes family was the most influential people from the park when they were alive."
Susan's odd connection to the Park pre-dates her own birth. Her father moved here from Wisconsin in 1949 to build roads in the Gallatin Canyon area. He logged for Don Corcoran Pulpwood, logging trees to go back to Wisconsin for pulpwood.
"He logged Big Sky with horses and floated the logs down the Gallatin River," remembered Jack.
"Her dad worked at Big Sky and put in the roads."
"There was a Yellowstone National Park stagecoach in the barnyard, and I should have asked for it," Susan said. "When a kid, I played on it at the ranch. My family went there frequently when I was young. Played on it as kids. It's an interesting connection. It was the B Bar K Ranch; now the Lone Mountain Ranch. Don owned all the land that is now Big Sky.”
"When we became postcard dealers, for 35 years I'd look for Yellowstone postcards. We collected all those years," she remembered, "and I'd think, 'I really like the messages.' I'd turn them over, buy for the messages. Someday we're gonna write a book on that. Finally, we did."
It was only a blip in time, but collecting went from its Golden Age to being killed off by the Internet, Susan mused.
"We had all these collectors around the country that looked for Yellowstone things for us. For postcards." And then eBay and its ilk made it so anyone could sell anything to anyone else with the push of a button.
It took six months of working every day to write this book. The book? The collection?
"It took over our life," Susan said.
The story of Yellowstone postcards is the story of the park and even the story of Bozeman.
"Bozeman in the very beginning had the most impact on the park because the entrance into the park came from Fort Ellis. Bozeman was the jumping off place; Livingston didn't exist," Jack said.
As for collecting, "The gateway communities were hard to get stuff from. Small communities, not that much written on them. Cooke City – hard. Gallatin Gateway – hard. Gardiner had the most visitors until 1913 because of the railroad, then the West entrance had a railroad.
"Then the dynamic changed. Ever since, the dynamic changed with West Yellowstone having two entrances, Idaho Falls from the south and the north from Bozeman."
* Their research into postcard messages gave this couple's book a handful of historical firsts:
* They discovered the who and the what of the actual bear that became the park's Iconic bear, p. 135.
* They discovered they had a couple photographs taken by Thomas Hine, who actually took the first photographs in the park. William Henry Jackson, with the Hayden Expedition in 1871, has been credited with all that historical glory, but only because Hines' work was destroyed in a Chicago fire.
"Both of these parties started at Fort Ellis; Thomas Hines was with the John Barlow expedition. Jackson became famous for his photos basically because his survived," Jack added. It is thought that just 17 of Hines' Yellowstone photos surrvived that fire; the New York State Archives have seven of them, and the Davises have two.
"No one knows where the others are," Jack said. "Ours are significant because technically, they were the first."
Both Barlow and Hayden's expeditions are credited with helping the formation of the new Yellowstone National Park.
" The Davises have the sole postcard Charlie Russell illustrated for the park – a bear family acting like tourists and gossiping about a scared group of tourists climbing a tree to get away from the bears. "That postcard is the reason the CM Russell Museum in Great Falls is carrying our book," Susan said with a laugh.
* And a historically famous cook. On page 80, a card shows Larry the cook of the Thumb Lunch Station in 1908 catching a fish – and cooking it in a thermal feature. (This was common practice, until the park made it illegal.) "What's great about this card is we have the date, and the cook's name," Jack interjected. (A couple of years ago, some tourists were arrested for trying to cook their chicken dinner in a park hot pot. Some things never change.)
* Flowers. Page 130. Another custom, now illegal. One of the book's cards shows girls picking wildflowers for the park's dining tables.
* And all the stagecoaches. Until 1915, stagecoaches were the only way to get around in the park. On Aug. 1, 1915, cars were let into the park on a trial basis. In 1916, both stagecoaches and cars were in the park. "Having both didn't work; it was chaotic," Jack said. "By 1917 it was motorized transportation only."
"When people are given more information, history becomes more interesting," he added.
What cards are the couple’s personal favorites?
"'Old Joe,' the Park (icon) bear," Jack added. "On page 135. We discovered the actual bear, and that he had a name. Once he passed away, all that knowledge was lost.”
"We could have written a book just on bears. Beggar bears, ghost bears, tame bears. There's a lot of funny bear stuff.
"Stagecoaches were in the park from the 1890s through 1916. There's a whole chapter on that. And the Wylie cards," from the iconic Wylie Permanent Camping Co., page 119. Wiley was the superintendent of schools in Bozeman, and started his "Wiley Way" five-day-camping trip for $35, when hotels were charging $50. Wylie owned, in fact, the first “glamping” campground.
The postcard that made the book's cover is a favorite. It shows the then-new Roosevelt Arch in 1900, when the road to the park was still dirt, as well as vegetation and a reflecting pool that are no longer there.
"The famous Madonna of the Wild, a mother bear nursing two cubs, page. 95; page 131, a felt flag of Yellowstone is the postcard."
"This is actually family history,” Jack continued. "Keep your family history. Write it down so you can give it to someone. We've been here 45 years, and we've heard all these stories: My mother worked at the park. My grandfather worked at the park, etc., etc. And when we ask 'where did she work? When was your grandfather here?,' they don't know because they didn't ask.”
The Golden Age of Yellowstone Collecting was from 1988 to 2001, Jack stated.
"The Yellowstone Fire was in 1988, and that brought the park to everyone's attention. And then 9/11 in 2001, and everything just stopped."
"This is a retrospective on the park – we are entering the park's next 150 years. What will it be? It's all digital now. Nothing three dimensional; it all disappears. Written correspondence is important. It's history. Keep it."
