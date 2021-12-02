Belgrade’s Garage Clay December Artist show features a father-daughter duo Dec. 10 from 6-8 p.m. at 5150 Thorpe Road.
The duo’s colorful mugs, tumblers, and bowls will be on display and available for purchase during the event.
Lee Robison, a McAllister resident, is a poet and writer who came to making pots late in life. His daughter Samantha gave him a few tips on the wheel, sent him to YouTube to learn more, left her wheel in Lee’s garage, and vanished into her next adventure.
Lee, 72, has been building pots and developing his own self-taught knowledge regarding clay.
He finds working in clay more therapeutic than any other craft or art he has practiced, including his writing.
He says when working with clay he often remembers that, in creation many stories, when the gods made the first person, they used dirt and water.
Samantha Robison began her experience with clay as an undergraduate at Lewis and Clark College (2004-2008), where she received a bachelor of arts in political science with a minor in Studio Art. Since then, her work has taken her around the world, and she has learned from ceramicists from many different cultures.
But until last spring, when she found herself (because of the COVID) basing her activities at her parent’s home in McAllister, she had not spent a lot of concentrated effort on the craft. A neighbor in McAllister offered Samantha use of her studio and she began potting in earnest. She bought herself a wheel, which ended up in her parent’s garage, and eventually, with her father bought a kiln.
She has been successful selling what she makes and has had a few commissions. What Samantha finds exciting about ceramics is the almost endless possibilities in how different clays and glazes react and interact to create colorful and exciting artifacts.
Samantha is currently completing a masters of fine art in social documentation at the University of California Santa Cruz.
Read the latest edition of the Belgrade News in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.