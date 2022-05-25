It says something about this world that people get awards for what they manage to make sure other people don’t get around to doing.
Great Falls resident Arlyne Reichert and Anacondan Margie Smith are this year’s recipients of the 2022 Heritage Keeper Award, given by the Montana Historical Society Board of Trustees.
Reichert is famed for saving Great Falls’ Tenth Street Bridge, and Smith for saving Anaconda’s smelter smokestack.
Reichert, locally known as the “Bridge Lady,” spent nearly 30 years working to save the Tenth Street Bridge. The iconic concrete arch bridge spanning the Missouri River was erected in 1920, a project pushed by city founder Paris Gibson. It is Montana’s longest and oldest open-spandrel, ribbed-concrete arch bridge.
At the time, Reichert’s quest was much of an uphill battle. Her work began in 1996, when the city built the Eagle Falls Bridge across the Missouri River, closing the Tenth Street Bridge and slating it for demolition.
She needed $1 million to preserve the bridge, so she founded the nonprofit Preservation Cascade to raise funds and guide efforts to save and restore the endangered structure. It took most of 30 years to pull this off.
Today, it’s a pedestrian and bike pathway.
On June 1 at the Mansfield Convention Center, Paris Gibson Room, Reichert will be honored “for her tireless devotion and commitment to saving the Tenth Street Bridge,” according to a press release from the Montana Historical Society.
At 96, she’s just six years younger than the bridge.
According to a Jan. 19, 2018, story in the Great Falls Tribune, bridge-backers had raised $1.5 million and needed to raise $225,000 more to finish bridge railings, the last major financial obstacle facing the pro-bridge crowd.
“It’s about time the bridge was integrated” into the River’s Edge Trail, Reichert commented. Getting people and bicyclists away from traffic was the high point of repurposing the bridge.
The second “Heritage Keeper” awardee is Smith, 74, who has spent 40 years saving many corners of her beloved Anaconda.
“She has been a strong force within the Smelter City’s historic preservation community,” said the MHS press release. “Her determination, grit, and get-it-done mindset saved the Anaconda Copper Mining Company’s smokestack, the Montana Hotel, and the annual Smelterman’s Day celebration.”
The Anacondans to Preserve the Stack committee formed in 1982, when the Atlantic Richfield Company (ARCO dismantled and demolished the smelting complex at the top of the hill. Before ARCO demolished the smelter’s iconic stack, Smith was already working with the grassroots group to get the money to save Anaconda’s iconic and most visible structure.
Smith’s collaborator in the project, John Cozby, recalled in 2018 that she “was the one behind not only getting people together to save the stack, but (also) to organize the group as a corporation so we were recognized legally.”
Smith also nominated the stack to the National Register of Historic Places and negotiated a no‐cost proposal with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to designate the 585‐foot stack a state park. Today, the stack is beloved as an icon of Anaconda’s industrial mining heritage.
In 2018, Smith revitalized the Anaconda Co.’s annual Smelterman’s Day, an event previously held by the company, to celebrate the centennial of the stack. The popular event now features a weekend full of activities, including bus tours to the base of the stack, an artwalk, a brewfest, a half-marathon, and an oral history recording booth. In two years, the event raised $19,000 for the stack’s preservation.
For more than a decade, Margie Smith and her husband Pete also have worked to preserve the Montana Hotel, a corner landmark in downtown Anaconda.
“They founded the Anaconda Restoration Association and, with help from an army of volunteers, wrote grants and raised more than $100,000 to reconstruct the failing west lobby floor system, install historically sensitive flooring, and introduce a new entryway to the space. The project brought back a first-class space for the community to gather and gave new life to a valuable historic building in Anaconda,” according to MHS.
To put her work in context, the Great Falls Anaconda smelter stack was destroyed on Sept. 18, 1982. It was a Black Eagle icon at 506 feet. Although the Anaconda Co. said it had to be razed because it was unstable, it took two blasts to bring down the supposedly unstable stack.
The ASARCO smelter stacks in East Helena met the same fate on Aug. 13, 2009. Three different stacks built circa 1910, 1930 and 1981 were toppled. The undercurrent of thought in both Great Falls and East Helena was that companies just didn’t want the bother preserving the stacks, even though there was no pressing reason to destroy them. Alas, neither of those towns had their own version of a Maggie Smith.
The time and place for Smith’s award is yet to be determined.
“The Heritage Keeper award honors Montanans who provide distinguished service to the state and people of Montana by protecting our history and culture. The Montana Heritage Guardian Award recognizes the outstanding record of accomplishment of a person or organization, who have had a profound impact on Montana’s history,” said the MHS press release.
Awardees have demonstrated exemplary commitment, effort, and impact in identifying, preserving, and presenting Montana’s historical and cultural heritage for current and future generations
“These awards represent the highest honor the Historical Society can bestow upon those doing the daily work of saving Montana’s past for future generations,” said Hal Stearns, MTHS board president. “Their contributions, and their level of devotion, are amazing.”
Finally, the MHS Heritage Guardian Award is given this year to the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers.
The Society of Montana Pioneers began Sept. 11, 1884, in Helena. The “offspring’ of this group, the Sons and Daughters of the Montana Pioneers, held its first chapter meeting in 1892 in Helena.
SDMP has been protecting, safeguarding, and preserving Montana history for 130 years.
The group stores a historically significant collection of photographs, books, reference works, meeting minutes, correspondence, financial records, digital assets, and artifacts in its office in the Montana Historical Society building in Helena.
Foremost among its accomplishments is the generous donation of the land on which the Montana Historical Society sits just east of the Montana State Capitol. Along with help from veterans’ organizations, the Sons and Daughters group was instrumental in establishing a permanent home for the Montana Historical Society.
SDMP also supports the James Kovatch/SDMP history scholarship at the University of Montana-Western. In a nod to the reality that Montana is really just a small town, James Kovatch is the first cousin to the late Dick Geary, the Helmsville rancher and Missoulian columnist whose columns occasionally appear in the Belgrade News.
The SDMP also supports the Montana History Teacher of the Year Award, and a history room at Bannack State Park. Additionally, members perpetuate preservation of Montana history by donating their time, knowledge, family heirlooms, and records to local museums statewide.
In 2001, members planned, collected, and edited Dreams Across the Divide, a collection of 90 Montana pioneer family stories.
MTHS Director Molly Kruckenberg will present the Heritage Guardian Award to the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers at its annual meeting on Aug. 19 in Butte.