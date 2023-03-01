It was a normal reaction — I was in Belgrade Sunday, driving east on Broadway toward the Senior Center ... past a snow monster sculpture set into the snowbank in front of the center.
Huh? Slam the brakes, back up. Yep, I saw what I thought I saw. Someone had taken a collection of pool noodles, a snow saucer and bits of random flotsam and jetsam, and fashioned a sculpture in the huge pile of snow that snowplows have been adding to all winter.
A tiny sign near the sculpture said it was courtesy of a local group, “Random Acts of Silliness.”
“Yes, we really are a new non-profit,” said Anna Visscher, who is the group’s ‘Chief Shenanigans Officer.’ “This was in response to the (COVID) pandemic, started back in the summer of 2020. It brings a little joy into people’s lives.”
This variety of ‘random silliness’ is new to Belgrade. (If you’ve attended the local City Council meetings, Belgrade already has at least one version of random silliness). “We’ve had more of our installations in Bozeman, because more people live there,” Visscher said. “But, we’re working on changing that. Doing more in Belgrade because it so much of the Valley’s population.
“We’re well aware that Belgrade is a big part of the (local) population,” Visscher said. She had met with Tiffany Maierle, the director of the Belgrade Community Coaltiion, “and she immediately suggested the Belgrade Senior Center.”
This was their first art installation in Belgrade, although last week they performed a “Magic Monster Show” theatre show at the Belgrade Library. Bozeman artist Marla Goodman built the monster sculpture on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Because snow, well, melts, this is considered a quick “pop-up” installation and is scheduled to come down this weekend.
Visscher is a Bozeman resident, but has a brother who lives in Belgrade, and might be considered “Belgrade adjacent.”
“There’s a real yearning for joy and silliness,” she maintained, “and we’re going to do more and more. A big part for us is paying the artists for their work. The pandemic, all these artists were out of work. So work mostly with Bozeman artists.
“Last winter we hired artists for snow sculptures. We did a Mr. Snow Potato Head. This winter we did more, a group of silly monsters.”
Visscher’s group might be more well known to Valley residents as the folks in charge of the “Fairy Forest” and the Gnome Walk every summer in various Bozeman parks.
Monsters, gnomes and fairies? “We want to bring whimsy and joy into people’s lives,” she explained.
The Belgrade snow monster “was pretty quick, took about 45 minutes at the most for three of us. A few people have already let me know that it made them happy.”
The group has been doing larger installations since COVID started, “and we are always looking for volunteers for our larger installations. We need fairy village architects, and volunteers for the fairy Village. Volunteers to greet visitors with Pixie Dust.”
The Belgrade News asked where one might buy Pixie Dust in bulk — but, apparently that’s a state secret.
Belgrade “was a little pop-up, a moment of surprise,” Visscher said. The next Belgrade Random-Act-Of-Silliness is scheduled for March 3, probably near the Chamber of Commerce on East Main.
Visscher “reached out to me,” added Lisa Beedy, executive director of the Senior Center. “And people think it’s cute. I love that it’s going on. It’s a nice shot of joy.”