The Reese Creek community is throwing a barbecue and “Raise the Roof” auction fund-raiser on Saturday, Oct. 16, to help restore the old Reese Creek school.
This event will be from 2-5 p.m. at the Reese Creek school and feature food and music in addition to the auction. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for kids; 100 percent of the proceeds will be used for the renovatioin.
According to Ron Lindroth, chief of the Central Valley Fire Department, Reese Creek residents are attempting to raise enough money to restore the school for use as a community center. Lindroth, who lives in the area, told the Belgrade News in an interview this summer that “we want to restore the sense of community that used to be here.
“We want Montana to be like it used to be,” he said.
The Reese Creek community originally was settled by a handful of Mormon families, who fled Salt Lake City in the 1860s after severe doctrinal disagreements with Mormon leaders. The first school was started there in 1879, and the building was used as a schoolhouse until the 1960s.
To find Reese Creek, just take Springhill Road north until it turns to gravel in Reese Creek.
