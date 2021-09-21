An internationally known Anglican author who is also a good friend of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., will be speaking at two different venues this weekend.
Os Guinness is an author, social critic, and the great-great-great grandson of Arthur Guinness, the Dublin brewer. He was born during World War II in China, where his parents were medical missionaries. A witness to the climax of the Chinese revolution in 1949, he was expelled with many other foreigners in 1951 and returned to Europe where he was educated in England.
His latest book, “The Magna Carta of Humanity: Sinai's Revolutionary Faith and the Future of Freedom,” was published in 2018. Daines liked the book so much that he bought copies for his Congressional staff.
“I heard Dr. Guinness speak over 10 years ago, and he has become a good friend,” Daines, a Belgrade resident, told the Belgrade News. “I don't often recommend books to my staff, but I've asked my team to read his latest book, “The Magna Carta of Humanity: Sinai's Revolutionary Faith and the Future of Freedom,” which was published earlier this year.”
Guinness’ book looks at what he perceives to be the foundational differences in the revolutions that took place in the 1780s in France and the American Colonies, and his theory that the American Revolution bore spiritual roots versus the secular focus of the French Revolution.
Guinness completed his undergraduate degree at the University of London and his doctorate in the social sciences from Oriel College, Oxford. Os has written or edited more than 30 books, including “The Call,” “Time for Truth,” “Unspeakable,” “A Free People’s Suicide,” “The Global Public Square,” “Last Call for Liberty,” and “Carpe Diem Redeemed.”
Since moving to the United States in 1984, Os has been a guest scholar at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International Studies, a guest scholar and visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution, and senior fellow at the Trinity Forum and the EastWest Institute in New York. He was the lead drafter of the Williamsburg Charter in 1988, a celebration of the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution and later of “The Global Charter of Conscience,” which was published at the European Union Parliament in 2012. Os has spoken at many of the world’s major universities and spoken widely to political and business conferences across the world. He lives with his wife in the Washington, D.C., area.
