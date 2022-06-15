BOZEMAN – Born from aspirations to bring the timeless tales of William Shakespeare directly to rural and under-served communities, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks has been enriching the lives of people in Montana, and beyond, for 50 seasons.
In celebration of its 50th anniversary season, summer tour productions will open in Bozeman with performances of "King Lear," June 15-18, and "Twelfth Night," June 22-25. It is the first time the company has ever produced King Lear.
The free performances will be held in the grove at 11th & Grant on the Montana State University campus.
Audiences will discover the magic of Shakespeare through a progressive and inclusive lens, where universal truths of mankind are united through stories that stretch beyond space and time. In this infinite place, spectators become immersed in the eternality of the human condition and may just unearth reflections of themselves and their own humanity.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be back on the road performing for audiences and inspiring everyone with a passion for Shakespeare’s greatest works. It’s going to be a remarkable 50th season, where audiences can discover these magical tales of tragedy and love for themselves,” said Kevin Asselin, executive artistic director.
This summer, the company will travel nearly 7,000 miles to share the two Shakespeare plays with audiences throughout Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and Washington state. All performances are offered free to audiences in local parks and public spaces.
Montana Shakespeare in the Parks is an outreach program of Montana State University’s College of Arts and Architecture. It was founded on the firm belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, and the accomplished company of performers and staff work tirelessly to connect people, communities, and the arts, as they spread messages of unity and understanding.