About 600 Belgrade student musicians will figuratively raise the roof of the Special Events Center later this month with the help of renowned rock musician Mark Wood, a founding member of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.
Among them are members of the Belgrade Rock Orchestra, whose members hail from both the middle and high school orchestras.
“They’re doing such a good job,” said Cindy Stone, director, after a pre-Spring Break rehearsal of the rock orchestra. “They’re not supposed to be able to do this at this stage.”
Members of the rock orchestra clearly never got that memo.
“It makes me feel good inside playing that hard music and playing it right,” said Matthew Terrazas, a sixth-grade cellist, after the group ran through a polished rendition of “Eleanor Rigby.”
“Rock orchestra is pretty awesome,” he added.
The group is preparing eight rock standards to perform with Wood, including “Carry on My Wayward Son,” which presents challenging rhythms for the musicians who don’t carry the melody.
“This is our beast section – we’ve got to work on that,” Stone said, before guiding them through the tough spots.
“Don’t forget the rests … there you go!” she called out as the passage came together.
Members of the rock orchestra aren’t the only students who will have the thrill of learning from and performing with Wood. Stone said all 150 Belgrade orchestra students and about 450 fourth- through eighth-grade singers will take the stage for the concert that is expected to pack the house.
“Oh my gosh – they are so excited,” said Mishawn Unrein, choir director at Belgrade Middle School. “They are starting to create their own moves and listening at home.”
Together, Stone and Unrein applied for and received a matching grant from the Montana Arts Council to bring Wood to Belgrade. Stone said he will work with every group of the young musicians before their evening performance.
“There’s never been an opportunity like this for Belgrade kids,” said Unrein.
This won’t be the first time that Wood, a Juilliard graduate, has come to the Gallatin Valley to work with young musicians. He visited Sacajawea Middle School in Bozeman in 2019, when Stone was the orchestra director there.
“They really enjoyed it a lot,” Stone said of the SMS students.
Wood’s online bio describes him as the “Eddie Van Halen of the Violin World” and “the premier electric violinist of his generation who pioneered and innovated the entire genre.”
His true passion, according to the bio, is music education, and he makes about 75 visits to schools annually to offer the type of immersive workshops and concert opportunities he is bringing to Belgrade at the end of the month.
Lydia Johnsen, a Belgrade High junior who has played violin for seven years, said she is particularly looking forward to doing some improvisation and “getting to work with someone like Mark Wood.”
Unrein believes the experience will bring new energy to the growing music program in Belgrade schools and help build connections between the student musicians, parents and the community – something she believes is especially important after the isolation that came along with the COVID pandemic.
“Music can be impactful and bring us together after we’ve all been separated,” she said.
The concert is planned for March 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Special Events Center. The limited number of tickets will be offered first to family members of the performers. Any remaining will be sold at the door the night of the concert.