The Spud will rise again? Or, as the 2021 T-shirt for the 35th annual Manhattan Potato Festival says, “You Can’t Keep A Good Spud Down!”
The 2021 Manhattan Potato Festival is just three weeks away, and yes, it is truly happening, says Potato Festival Committee Chair Lori Myers.
There have been potato trucks full of rumors about the festival not going forward, but it is alive and well and still set for Aug. 21 in Manhattan, says Myers, as she put out a call for even more people to step forward and help.
“We’re still looking for volunteers, and music for the festival has not yet been nailed down,” she said. But otherwise, all the other elements are coming together.
True, there were some minor hiccups along the way regarding rescuing this Gallatin County summer standard when the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce suddenly announced in April that it would no longer run the Potato Festival as it had for decades. The town was taken aback; potato lovers everywhere metaphorically wailed.
But according to Myers necessary permits for the both the Aug. 21 parade and festival are in place.
The parade is a go, and Mrs. Montana 2020 Amanda Drake, who is currently serving as Mrs. Congeniality America, will be in it. Volunteers also are looking for antique farm equipment owners to “join the parade.”
Local 4-H clubs will join the regular food vendors, and the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department is again planning to host its pancake breakfast.
T-Shirts should be printed up and going on sale online this week.
Myers added that this year, “Any funds raised above our expenses will go for two Manhattan/Churchill scholarships or ag career assistance.”
The resurrection of the festival came after the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce announced in April that it would not host the annual event this year for a number of reasons. Betsy Mancuso, president of the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce, said “It’s just not cost-effective for the chamber. The old chamber dissolved, and the new board assessed our finances and the amount of money and time it took.” Mancuso said the previous festival $20,000 but had bills of $17,000.
After the combination of no festival for 2020 due to COVID lockdowns and the addition of a slate of new chamber officers, Mancuso said the board decided to abandon the festival.
Instead, the chamber decided to peel off and take over the popular classic car show portion of the Potato Festival, a proven money-maker organized by the car folks. The Chamber then announced a revamped festival, the “Manhattan Classic Car Show & Farm Fun 2021.”
Mancuso said then that the potato festival should probably be run by a slate of local volunteers, as is Bozeman’s Sweet Pea Festival.
“My hope is that someone who has a passion for the event will take it up. If the people of Manhattan have a passion for this, they can take it up,” she said.
Well, they did.
Within days of the chamber announcing it had canceled this year’s festival, volunteers who wanted to keep it going started organizing on Facebook.
There were some minor hiccups – planning something this big takes all year, Mancuso told the Belgrade News when the chamber announced in April that it wasn’t doing the festival.
And that would make a dilemma for the chamber. As it went ahead and used the Potato Festival’s original August date for its new not-a-potato-festival at the Manhattan school, the volunteers who had been challenged to take over the festival did just that. And kept the date on the third weekend of August when the Potato Festival has always been held, with festivities slated for downtown.
At that point, both the Potato Festival and the chamber’s not-a-potato-festival were set for Aug. 21, but at different locales. But then the Chamber decided to move its Classic Car Show/Farm Fun to Aug. 14.
Earlier, Mancuso said a major problem with attempting to go ahead with the festival this year was that the state Highway Department had changed its rules for using the state highway through town as a parade route.
“There must have been some misunderstanding,” Myers told the Belgrade News. “I got the parade permit immediately, and the division chief told me they never charge towns to use the state highway that runs through their towns.”
The festival’s email is SpudFest2021, or you can check its Facebook page, Manhattan Potato Festival 2021.