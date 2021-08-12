The 35th Manhattan Potato Festival is getting larger – you might say it’s no small potatoes.
As always, the Aug. 21 festival kicks off with the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department Fireman’s Pancake Breakfast starting at 6 a.m. and running until 10:30 a.m. (or until the food runs out).
The firemen will serve their usual pancakes, bacon, eggs, hash browns, coffee, milk and sausage for the department’s only annual fund-raiser.
“Now, they told me they’re not sure they’ll have their usual “Dancing Firemen’ in the parade,” said volunteer coordinator Lori Myers. “But if you want them there, everyone needs to let them know you want to see the ‘dancing firemen.’”
n The “K-SKY Kavalry” will be front and center Aug. 21, with K-SKY FM 106.9 DJs Dave Wooten and Vance Shepherd serving as parade grand marshals. Want to ride in the parade on the K-SKY wagon? Myers says to e-mail Dave@kskyountry.com or Vance@kskycountry.com “K-SKY is one of our big sponsors, along with the Belgrade News,” she said. “You can ‘ride with the K-SKY Kalvary in their wagon.”
n Miss Rodeo Montana Briann Grimshaw is a “maybe” for the parade, Myers added.
n There definitely will be a Saturday morning SpudFest 5K Run, Myers added. As of press time Wednesday, the plan is to have runners meet at the high school at 7 a.m. and be shuttled to the run’s starting point, the Gallatin River Ranch, in time for a 7:30 start.
The run will go from the ranch to Nixon Gulch Road. The run is free, and will dedicated to the memory of Jim Oriet, a longtime Manhattan school teacher who just passed away. The first 50 runners get a T-shirt; if more than 50 show, the others will have to wait to receive their shirts.
- “And tell ALL the farmers there’s a parade! We want them in the parade. And they can sell their potatoes and whatever at the Market. Just contact me,” Myers added.
- Other new additions will be “Strings & Things,” a folk/Celtic viola/violin/flute ensemble, performing in the Gazebo at Railroad Park from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
- Wes Kamerman of Kamerman Auction Co. in Manhattan has signed on to handle the SpudFest Auction, starting at 1 p.m. at Main and Broadway. The SpudFest still has room for a few more large business sponsors for the auction, Myers said. “It’s expensive to do this and we can always use more sponsors.”
- The Chord Rustlers will use the Manhattan Senior Center’s kitchen to sell their famous “Tater Pigs” and donate a portion of every sale back to the senior center, Myers said. On the sad side of “Spud News” Myers said Dry Creek Bible Church had to cancel offering their “Corkscrew Potatoes” due to trouble finding enough volunteer help.
- “In keeping our promise to keep the Ag Community at the heart of all things Potato-Fest,” Myers continued, “4-H is the festival’s primary food vendor this year, with the Brownell’s and crew serving up some yummy grilled burgers and dogs cooked on their big pit barbecue.”
- Both The Dutch Meat Shop and chef Michelle Smith will be at Manhattan Ace hardware to offer grilling demonstrations and samples from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The popular Kettle corn vendor and Center Ice Cafe will bring their food trucks. “We still have a few vendor spots available, Myers added.
- Myers said the festival has lined up parade contingents from the local Shriners, American Legion, “The Well-Armed Women of the Gallatin Valley,” and the local high school bands and cheerleaders.
- All antique car owners who wish to “bring their cars and park them at Alten Park, e-mail me,” Myers said. “We’d love to have them.’
- The SpudFest’s 1st Annual Trike Race is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Main Street, with details to be announced shortly.
- And, to segue from trikes to VW bugs, the SpudFest is sending out a call for “All VW bug owners. Give me a call; we’re trying to do another surprise for the festival,” Myers said.
All of the above, of course, will be offered in addition to the festival functions already announced, including the Outlaw Country Dancers Hoedown at the Pasture Drive-In and country and line dancin’ from 7-9:30 p.m. After the dancing at 9:30, the evening’s free movie, “Home On The Range,” will be shown.