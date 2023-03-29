Belgrade High School won a pair of state titles earlier this month at the 2023 Montana ProStart Invitational, a culinary competition held at Montana State University.
The culinary event was hosted by MSU and Gallatin College’s culinary arts program.
The high school’s “culinary club” was a repeat champion from last year, winning both the culinary and management divisions.
They competed March 16, with winners announced the next night.
Belgrade won with a meal of pan-seared, frenched lamb chops, appetizer of pan-seared scallops and micro greens, and a triple-layered layered dessert of creme, pomegranate sauce and lemon curd.
That they are technically not ‘repeat champions’ is a detail that still sticks in the craw of faculty adviser Kortney Douma. Last year’s win was sullied by complaints filed by other schools “over how the competition was run,” Douma explained. “It wasn’t well put together; there was a lack of judges. So National decided the competition wasn’t well run, and voided it.”
Weeks after the fact last year, the Belgrade kids were told they actually hadn’t won. “It was strung out for two weeks because they needed time for an investigation. How it was handled made this year’s win so much better,” Douma said.
The current team has five kids from last year.
Last spring, Douma wrangled a week in Denver for her disappointed kids, which they spent at culinary schools in Colorado: Escoffier in Boulder and Cook Street in Denver. “The chef there was awesome. I told them what had happened, and they said ‘bring them down.’,” he said.
The ProStart 2023 had seven high school teams from around the state producing multiple plates of cuisine to be judged by 20 professional chefs. Other schools included Billings West, Drummond, Fergus, Flathead, Powell County and White Sulphur Springs.
“This year, I was thinking Drummond and Powell County were be our competition; they had teachers who’d been there longer than I have. Drummond was great, but we were a little better. “It was exciting to be on the team that set the bar for everyone the rest of the day. Their plating was beautiful,” she said.
Teams have 60 minutes to finish six plates (two each of appetizer, main course and dessert) using just a butane heater.
“We worked on this for months and practiced to get our timing down,” Douma added. “We practiced for months.”
Belgrade’s winning culinary team included Colter Blank, Justin Garcia, Olivia Reinbold, Ryan Ecker and a manager Matthew Smith.
The winning management team included Heath Burmeister, Cody Judkins, Michael Hecock, Hayden Freece and manager Victoria Smith.
Belgrade’s next stop is the National ProStart in Washington, D.C., May 2-4.
Two local bars are running fundraising benefits for the club’s May trip to Washington, D.C., Douma concluded.
On April 8 the American Legion in Manhattan is having a Bingo Nite, with dinner at 5 p.m. and Bingo at 6. On April 13 the Mint Bar in Belgrade is featuring the winning team out front cooking dinner at The Mint, and headlining Colton Blank’s lamb entrees.
That National event will feature two competitions — management and culinary — along with five skills demonstrations in baking and pastry, culinary arts, culinary food art, culinary knife technique, and pastry technical decorating. In the management competition, teams of two to five students will develop a restaurant concept, complete with a menu, recipes, floor plan, staffing plan and marketing strategy. They will then answer questions from judges who act as potential investors. For the culinary competition, teams of two to five students will develop a three-course menu and prepare two meals in an hour with only two butane burners.
The meals have strict perimeters — a certain budget, prepared within an hour (appetizer, main course and desert). The schools also had to bring their own ingredients. And an aside specific to Belgrade High: Douma has her own beehives, “and the kids try to work my honey into their recipes,” she said.
Douma is in her fourth year as advisor for the club, and before that taught for eight years at the Belgrade Middle School.
Nothing is as simple as it seems. “I stepped into legacy shoes,” Douma said. “Bev Tompers was the teacher before me and she had kids place almost every year. She started about 2010. She went to Washington, D.C. like eight years. And it’s always about the kids.”
ProStart is an industry-backed, culinary arts and restaurant management program. It has been held at MSU since 2018.
In the competition students answered questions from judges who acted as potential investors. For the culinary competition, student teams developed a three-course menu and prepare two meals in an hour with only two butane burners.
“Some of these kids are on a career path,” she concluded. “They are working in different kitchens. I’ve got a few juniors interested in culinary school. They get introduced to a lot of local chefs in the area. One of last year’s senior’s is at (Bozeman’s) Nordic Brewing and doing great.”
And the food? “We always try to use local,” she said. “And we run into the expense of making it all local. We tried to use local lamb, and because we practice a lot it got expensive. Last year, we used Amsterdam Meats and they gave us a deal.”
The club runs tryouts in November and January for the March competition.