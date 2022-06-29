In March, Belgrade’s Central Valley Fire District hired six new recruits, who just two weeks ago completed their 12-week Fire Academy and are already on the job.
One recruit from that first class is simultaneously a big deal – and not a big deal.
Belgrade High School Class of 2017 grad Brinn Fiorentino is the very first woman firefighter hired in Belgrade. And it’s about time, says CVFD Chief Greg Tryon.
“I have a lot to say about Brinn,” he told the Belgrade News. “She’s a hometown girl who has served her community well. She volunteered here for five years, and if she wasn’t successful at something at first, she reached out for help. Then she would progress to the next step, but she never forgot” the what and the how of “what she’d learned in the previous step.
“Our patients, our customers need to feel that we represent all of them. She’ll be the first of many,” Tryon said. “I’m excited for her. Excited for the community. And excited for myself that I got to be the one to hire her. She has a heart of gold and there’s no stopping her.”
It’s been two weeks since Fire Academy graduation, and Fiorentino, 23, is in her first rotation, at Station 3 in Four Corners. Her story sounds a lot like “I’ve wanted to do this all my life,” and that’s just about it. She told the Belgrade News that she was a CVFD volunteer “for five years, right out of high school. I wanted something physically active, and I wanted to volunteer, to serve.” She also has been certified as an EMT. This job is a perfect fit.
Fiorentino graduated from Fire Academy on June 11. How was her first day?
“Great. I was the ‘probie,’ so it was get up and make everybody breakfast. We had 10 calls that day. It was a lot of medical calls. A couple gas leaks. And a wildfire by the railroad tracks,” she remembered. “Actually it was a couple train fires. Two different sparks at different places. We split up and went in two different ends of the track. It’s all green now, so it (the fire) just creeped along. It was super busy and super fun.”
Her day-to-day routine is a lot of “fitting in calls and training. Figuring how we are as a crew. They are nice guys. They’re the best.’
She’ll be a probationary firefighter for a year. The schedule is 48 hours on, four days off. And the newbie has to cook, which means learning how to cook all the wild game her co-workers bring in. “A few trade secrets” one co-workwr won’t share and a repertoire of her own favorites, including Fettuccini Alfredo that “can’t be beat.”
Fiorentino was a member of the Gallatin Valley’s first Fire Academy, which schooled firefighters from CVFD, Bozeman and Big Sky departments for a three-month training similar that offered at the state’s law enforcement academy.
“Every fire department “does things differently,” Fiorentino said, “and we just learned all these little nuggets (of different information) from everybody. Everybody has their own nicks and tricks. How can we be better?”
Two Gallatin Valley fire academies are planned year, with the next one scheduled for August. And Belgrade’s CVFD is busying hiring at least two more firefighters this week, Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie said.
Fiorentino attended Belgrade Middle School. One of her favorite teachers, Randy Quam, was also as her second-grade teacher and taekwondo instructor.
Fiorentino’s high school activities could fill up their own yearbook page – four years as a cheerleader, and drummer in the marching band, pep band and concert band.
“I’m just super honored and privileged. It doesn’t matter here if you’re male or female; just get the job done. To be the person to spearhead this, be the first female here. I’d love to be a mentor, too,” Fiorentino said.
“At the rate Belgrade is growing, the fire department will need to keep growing, too. And there’ll be more women in the future. I’ll be glad to bring them up.”
As for parents Michelle and Shawn, “They’ve been super supportive. ‘Whatever you choose,’ although no one expected me to go this route. I’m super blessed to have them.
“I was born and raised in a Christian family. That’s truly my No. 1. It’s cool to trust God and help others. How can I help make your life better?”
She has an older sister “who is being a mom,” and a younger brother “who is training to be a pilot.” Add in her pup Mushu, and a desire to see the Minnesota Vikings at least make the playoffs.
Her next goal? Being trained as a paramedic, she said, “and taking every training opportunity I can. This is a never-ending career.”
Her other personal passion is music. Specifically, drumming.
“I am just passionate about music,” she admitted. “Drumming is cool – you get to hit stuff AND make music. It’s the best part of music.” Fiorentino also drums on her Journey Church worship team.
Fiorentino insisted we had covered all there is to say about her until Zlomie reminded her she won the “best of the class” award at Fire Academy, the Top Rung Award. She was chosen by her instructors for her “characteristics of teamwork, resilience, positive attitude, and hard work.”
“I am super happy. Super happy. Just to see where CVFD goes in five years. It’s super exciting,” she said.
At CVFD, she added, “I have 40 big brothers. Ten dads. Seven big sisters.
“My dream came true this year.”