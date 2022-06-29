For the next few days, visitors have the opportunity to step back in time to the 1940s for an up-close look at two American bombers that helped the Allies win World War II.
“Sentimental Journey,” a B-17G, and “Maid in the Shade,” a B-25J, are open for tours and rides at the Belgrade airport from now through the Fourth of July.
Volunteers with the Arizona Commemorative Air Force are taking the warbirds on a “Flying Legends of Victory Tour” across the western U.S. this summer, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for people wanting to learn how the planes were made and hear the stories of their crews braving battle.
One of those volunteers is mechanic Peter Bolke, who along with his wife Shelby has helped with the tours for years. Bolke helps people smell the exhaust; feel the vibrations and hear the sound of the planes’ muscular engines come to life.
As soon as the bombers landed in Belgrade on Monday, Bolke was eager to describe everything about them, from the origins of their names and nose art to the 80-year-old technology that powers them.
The B-17 was an effective strategic weapon, high-flying with a long range, and it was so valued that it was nicknamed the “flying fortress” due to its ability to suffer extensive battle damage and still return home. B-17s helped win some of the most intense battles of WWII, including the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Battle of Midway – pivotal victories that helped the United States push back the Japanese Navy. The B-17 also was used in the Eighth Air Force’s bombing campaign against Germany.
Of the thousands of aircraft lost in combat during WWII, 8,000 were B-17s. Before each mission, Bolke said, it was tradition for the 10 crewmen to hit the side of their plane for good luck, then jump onto what could be their last flight.
The perilous nature of their missions inspired iconic film and pin-up star Betty Grable to fight to have her likeness grace the sides of the bombers because she felt it would help boost the morale of the men setting out on dangerous missions.
“You’re sending these 17-, 18-year-old kids to their graves. These are their coffins,” Bolke said, while explaining what the pin-ups meant to the men who served.
He told how Grable first had to convince her husband, who at the time thought having her image on the Flying Fortresses would be scandalous. Nevertheless, in 1943, Grable had her photo taken in a swimsuit with her back to the camera while she looked back at the photographer over her shoulder – a pose designed to hide the fact that the she was visibly pregnant. The image, which became the most-requested photo by G.I.s overseas, caught the attention of a Fox chief Daryl Zanuck and helped the up-and-coming actress become a star, and is still displayed on “Sentimental Journey.”
The B-25, known for its longevity, served in every WWII theater. The bomber proved to be durable fighter for Allies and was pivotal in the Doolittle Raid of Japan, the Battle of the Bismarck Sea in the Pacific, and the Battle of Imphal in India where it helped push back Japanese troops in Manipur’s capital.
Air Force veterans, pilots and airport staff were on hand to welcome “Sentimental Journey” and “Maid in the Shade” when they landed Monday in Belgrade. Those who had served as bomber mechanics or members of their flight crews swapped stories of their own experiences.
The Arizona Commemorative Air Force wants to make sure those stories are remembered, so its tours across the United States are “for the education and enjoyment of present and future generations of Americans … and (to) remind, and reinforce the lessons learned from the defining moments in American military aviation history.” “Sentimental Journey” and “Maid in the Shade” have been tour attractions for years.
Bolke said future tours aren’t ensured, as the nonprofit depends on volunteer pilots, mechanics and tour guides to conduct them.
Belgrade is the first of 40 stops on this year’s tour and one of three in Montana. The tour’s next stops are in Kalispell on July 5 and Missoula on July 11.
Both bombers will be on display in Belgrade from June 28 to July 4. Ground tours are offered today (Thursday) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Monday from 2-6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $30 for a family of four.
Rides on the planes range from $375 to $850; for more details or to make reservations, go www.azcaf.org/location/bozeman-mt-tour-stop/ for information about tickets and about Airbase Arizona.