Even before their son, Hollis, was able to tell them, Amber and Nathan Fortier of Belgrade knew what he loved to do.
“We knew he loved aquariums, swinging, playing with kids, talking with kids,” Amber said on Tuesday during a visit to Belgrade’s Lewis and Clark Park, where newly installed adaptive play equipment was officially dedicated in Hollis’ name the next day.
The project has been in the works since Hollis, now age 5, turned 3. His pediatrician referred the family to Make-A-Wish of South Dakota & Montana, and the Fortiers suggested that some play equipment for him to use alongside other children in the city park would be his wish come true.
Hollis was born with the rare brain disorder hemimegalencephaly, which affects one side of the brain and commonly causes intractable epilepsy – in other words, seizures that medications can’t control.
At 2 months of age, Hollis underwent a left hemispherectomy, after which doctors discovered that part of the right hemisphere of his brain also was somewhat affected. Last October, Hollis had a neurotransmitter implanted on the right side, which has reduced the frequency of his seizures from hundreds a day to between eight and 20 per day, his mother explained.
“He’s had a rough life,” she said, describing many of the complications, such as pneumonia, that he has endured in addition to the surgeries and seizures.
Despite it all, Amber said, “He’s the sweetest, happiest boy.”
“Hollis lights up when he plays and interacts,” she said. “We like to be outside as much as possible.”
And that’s why having Hollis’ wish granted is so special, she added. On Tuesday, while the new equipment awaited its official Wednesday dedication behind chain link fencing, she pointed out the adaptive swing and spinning chair Hollis will be able to use when he visits his favorite Belgrade park with his 4-year-old brother, Grayson.
Amber Stacy Real Estate, Hollis’ wish sponsor, helped procure the special equipment. It was installed as part of a greater renovation of the park play area completed by the city of Belgrade and funded by a $300,000 donation from Bridger Aerospace.
Lisa Blank of the city's Public Works Department said the inclusion of Hollis' swing and spinning chair fit in well with the project's focus on accessibility and ADA compliance.