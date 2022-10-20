A legislative district in Gallatin County could determine whether a Republican supermajority happens in the upcoming legislative session.
Incumbent Sen. Pat Flowers, a Democrat, is concerned about that prospect.
The incumbent narrowly won his seat in Senate District 32 against Republican Rep. Jedediah Hinkle four years ago — the margin of victory was just over 400 votes. Hinkle had previously won that seat in 2014.
Flowers used the example of Medicaid expansion in 2019 to illustrate his point. Flowers said the measure passed by one vote, and had he lost his last race it easily could not have passed.
Reauthorization of Medicaid expansion is on the horizon in 2025, and Flowers guaranteed he would support it again.
“It’s particularly important that we as a party hold on to this seat to avoid a supermajority and the pitfalls that come with that,” Flowers said.
Flowers is facing Randy Chamberlin, a Republican challenger with previous campaign experience.
Chamberlin ran in 2020 for House District 64, but lost in the primary to Rep. Jane Gillette. The Republican candidate said he chose not to run in HD 64 again because he felt that Gillette has done a good job.
Chamberlin said that he is running in SD 32 to preserve Montana for his grandchildren. He also wants to improve the seat.
“It’s a pretty clear choice in my opinion, you have a mainstream Republican against a very left Democrat,” Chamberlin said.
Both candidates have accrued sizable campaign war chests. Flowers’ latest financial filing indicated that the candidate had $44,621.18 on hand, while Chamberlin’s latest report showed that the Republican had $22,103.01 in the bank.
Americans for Prosperity Montana, a political action committee, has also spent heavily on Chamberlin — the latest financial filing showed that over $22,000 had been spent on campaigning for Chamberlin. A previous report was higher, with the PAC spending over $45,000.
Chamberlin said he was unaware of how much was being spent on him, but appreciated the help.
“It’s a huge encouragement to know good groups are out there are helping, and they understand how important this race is,” Chamberlin said.
The candidates both said that affordable housing is the number one issue in their district.
Flowers said a combined effort from the federal, state and local levels of government would be needed to address the issue, he said.
“I do think that there’s not one tool that’s going to solve this,” Flowers said.
One solution he supported during his time in the Legislature was the Multifamily Coal Trust Homes Program. That allowed $15 million from the state’s coal trust fund to be used for low-interest loans to build multifamily homes.
Another was working to pass a low-income housing tax credit. Though that bill was ultimately vetoed despite bipartisan support, Flowers said it could return next session.
He added that regulations that limit affordable housing should be looked at, too. But Flowers was concerned about removing tools from local government that could help address the issue.
“I think the Legislature needs to be very careful that we don’t overstep and actually get in the way of local communities solving their own problems,” Flowers said.
Chamberlin said that he would work to “remove regulations smartly,” particularly to help small businesses.
Chamberlin said that his experience building entry-level homes in Belgrade has given him an insight into affordable housing. He said that the real problem with affordable housing now is a supply and demand issue.
“The real problem right now is we need to get the supply up so the demand will come down, which will bring prices down,” Chamberlin said.
Another issue is increasing property taxes in the district. Chamberlin said that a system should be in place so that when people purchase real estate the basis of their property tax is set at the same time.
He said that people need to plan what they’re property taxes are going to be and budget accordingly. Chamberlin added that setting a basis for property taxes doesn’t necessarily mean that they would not increase, attributing those possible increases to local mill levies or bond issues.
“My argument is do you really own your property, or are you just renting it?” Chamberlin said.
Last session, Flowers said that he carried a “circuit breaker” bill. That bill, which did not pass, would have provided income tax credits to offset property taxes based on income levels, he said.
Another possibility with a GOP supermajority is the restriction or removal of abortion access in the state.
Chamberlin said that his is pro-life. He said that abortion should be allowed in rare exceptions, like if a mother’s life is in danger. Chamberlin added that the issue would not be decided by the Legislature, and that the decision would be up to the courts.
“We have a court system that is not going to allow abortion to be outlawed,” he said.
Flowers said that he did not think that the state should be in the business of dictating women’s reproductive rights.
“I have voted against every attempt to do that,” he said.