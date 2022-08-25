A former Belgrade business owner was sentenced earlier this month for his part in the infamous Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Andrew Michael Cavanaugh, 37, who now lives in Bozeman, had pleaded guilty in February to charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol. He was easily identified on national TV, since he was wearing a ballcap from his Belgrade firearms business, Tactical Citizen, LLC. The business closed after the riots.

On Aug. 4, Cavanaugh was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Judge Amit Mehta to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $500 in restitution.

