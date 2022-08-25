A former Belgrade business owner was sentenced earlier this month for his part in the infamous Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Andrew Michael Cavanaugh, 37, who now lives in Bozeman, had pleaded guilty in February to charges of parading, demonstrating or picketing at the Capitol. He was easily identified on national TV, since he was wearing a ballcap from his Belgrade firearms business, Tactical Citizen, LLC. The business closed after the riots.
On Aug. 4, Cavanaugh was sentenced in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia by Judge Amit Mehta to 24 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. He will also have to pay $500 in restitution.
A former Marine, he pleaded guilty in February to the misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating, or picketing at the Capitol Building as part of a plea agreement. The FBI arrested Cavanaugh in Bozeman in March 2021.
Cavanaugh took part along with hundreds of others and broke into the Capitol building to try to stop the certification of the electoral college votes for the 2020 presidential election.
A signed plea agreement was delivered to the U.S. District Court Feb. 16. He entered his guilty plea the next day via video before Mehta. Because he pleaded guilty, the government agreed to drop the charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.
A sentencing hearing had been set tentatively set for June 10, although he wasn’t sentenced until this month. He faced a maximum of six months in prison and/or a fine of $5,000. He agreed to pay $500 in restitution for damages the Capitol building sustained during the riot. The Capitol Building and ground suffered an estimated $1.5 million in damages during the riot. In cellphone video taken that day, Cavanaugh be seen walking in the direction of the Small House Rotunda on the first floor in the U.S. Capitol.
The person recording the video panned across the crowd of people, yelling loudly, “Where are the [expletive] traitors at? Drag them out by their [expletive] hair!” while Cavanaugh replies off-camera, “Yeah!”
Court documents say that security footage from the Capitol building shows Cavanaugh entering the Capitol Crypt and “excitedly fist pumping,” before continuing into the Capitol Rotunda.
Cavanaugh spent roughly 30 minutes inside the Capitol building before climbing out of a window.
His defense attorney, Maria N. Jacob, said in a sentencing recommendation that Cavanaugh regretted his involvement on Jan. 6, and did not destroy property, encourage violence or destruction of property or enter any sensitive areas of the Capitol building.
Cavanaugh is the second known Montanan to enter a guilty plea for actions taken on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol, and the sixth Montanan charged for the Jan. 6 riots. A warrant was issued for Cavanaugh’s arrest on March 15, 2021. He was arrested in Bozeman the following day.
Cavanaugh apparently posted several Facebook Live videos on his Facebook account on Jan. 6. Court documents say those videos were deleted that same day. A review of surveillance footage from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport appeared to show Cavanaugh leaving the jetway from a United Flight from Denver arriving in Bozeman on Jan. 9.
Because the riot was in Washington, D.C., all the post-riot legal proceedings are in that federal court.
Two East Helena brothers pleaded guilty at the same Aug. 4 hearing. Jerod and Joshua Hughes agreed to plead guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding, and had eight other counts dismissed. A change-of-plea hearing was set for Aug. 24. By Wednesday’s deadline, the Belgrade News had no further information on their possible sentencing date.
An obstruction charge carries a sentence of 41 to 51 months in prison, said Helena attorney Palmer Hoovestal, who is representing Joshua Hughes.
Two Dillon businessmen charged in the riot are the only Montanas to reject guilty plea offers. Both have said they intend to go to trial.
According to the Dillon Tribune, Isaac Sturgeon 32, is accused of helping others pick up a police barricade and shove it into Washington D.C. police officers. And according to a Twitter thread, Sturgeon was in the news earlier in 2020 when he was stuck overseas due to COVID travel restrictions. At that time, U.S. Senator Steve Daines, a Belgrade resident, helped get him home. Daines said later that “I know his parents, and helped them get him home.” He said his actions shouldn’t be construed to mean he agreed with the violence at the Capitol Jan. 6.
Sturgeon is a local lawn care business owner. He was identified through tips and internet searches from police body camera footage from the Jan. 6 riots, and his (now closed) Instagram account showed pictures and video showing he was present at the Capitol during the riot.
He is the second Dillon businessman charged for actions related to the Capitol riots. Dillon Appliance owner Henry “Hank” Muntzer was the first Montanan arrested, on Jan. 18, 2021. He also declined a plea deal in his case and indicated an intention to head to trial. Both cases have been delayed to allow prosecutors to release required evidence to defendants. The volume of material to be released has slowed all pending cases from the riots down. A grand jury brought five charges against Muntzer last year. Judge Mehta said he expected a fall trial date to be set.
Missoula real estate agent and developer of the Philipsburg Guest Ranch Boyd Camper, 55, was the fifth Montanan arrested, and the first to plead guilty, on Aug. 5, 2021. Following his arrest, some Facebook pages for the Philipsburg Guest Ranch were deleted. He has had a Montana real estate license since 2019, and lists himself as an expert in flipping foreclosure properties. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 60 hours of community service, and $500 restitution.
At his sentencing, Camper told the judge his mindset and recollection of his event on Jan. 6. He said he came to Washington D.C. because he was very involved on Facebook, believed the election was fraudulent and, as a Marine Corps veteran, went to answer the call of his “commander and chief” former President Donald Trump.
He told the judge he got caught up in the moment but did not commit any violence and claimed to have detoured others from violence that day.