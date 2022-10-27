BOZEMAN — The Burton K. Wheeler Center at Montana State University will host a lecture on Thursday, Oct. 27, by former Montana Gov. Mark Racicot entitled “Media and Democracy in an Era of Mistrust: The Size and Scope of the Threat.”
Racicot will discuss the media landscape and cultural environment and identify the role of today’s media. He will also address the media’s capacity to respond to ongoing misinformation and threats of misinformation as well as alternative forms of news coverage.
For nearly 40 years, the Burton K. Wheeler Center at MSU has worked to provide opportunities for Montanans to explore and engage in nonpartisan discussions of policy topics. More information on the center is available at wheelercenter.org, by calling 406-994-0336 or by writing to wheelercenter@montana.edu.
Montana Old Time Fiddler to perform in WhitehallThe Montana Old Time Fiddlers will present an Old Time Fiddle Jam at the Mint Bar at 1 E. Legion in uptown Whitehall, on Sunday, November 6th, from 2 to 6 PM. The program is free and open to the public, and dancing is encouraged! Guitar, Mandolin, and Banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam – and anyone can just come to hear some great old time fiddle music.
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 685-3481.
John Hill, Bozeman Health President and CEO,
Stepping DownThe Bozeman Health system board shares that Bozeman Health president and CEO John Hill is stepping down from his position.
“The board of directors and I have mutually agreed that I will end my tenure as CEO of Bozeman Health at the end of this month,” shared John Hill. “I have the highest regard and respect for our board of directors, my executive and leadership colleagues, and the entire Bozeman Health team. They have my admiration and ongoing support as they navigate these unprecedented and complex challenges in the healthcare industry.”
The board, in their governance role and responsibility of overseeing the president and CEO for Bozeman Health, has selected Dr. Kathryn Bertany to serve as interim president and CEO starting November 1, 2022.