Dr. Kathryn Bertany

BOZEMAN — The Burton K. Wheeler Center at Montana State University will host a lecture on Thursday, Oct. 27, by former Montana Gov. Mark Racicot entitled “Media and Democracy in an Era of Mistrust: The Size and Scope of the Threat.”

The lecture runs from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Inspiration Hall in MSU’s Norm Asbjornson Hall. The event is free and open to the public, but attendees are encouraged to reserve a seat by visiting https://www.eventbrite.com/e/media-and-democracy-in-an-era-of-mistrust-governor-marc-racicot-tickets-431967194507.

Tags