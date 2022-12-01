...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 5 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
&&
The Creekside Meadows subdivision cleared its final series of hurdles Tuesday after the Gallatin County Commission granted final approval to the project. The subdivision was given preliminary approval in 2019.
Creekside Meadows is a 55-acre development west of the intersection of Baxter Lane and Love Lane. The project will have 96 single-dwelling lots that range in size from 8,000 to 16,000 square feet.
The development is slated to have seven areas reserved as parklands. Combined, the parks will cover 20 acres. The development will also join the Four Corners Water and Sewer District.
Developers RH Baxter 96 sought approval for a slew of items, including an improvements agreement, internal road dedications and a final approval for the subdivision.
Christopher Scott, a planner at Gallatin County, said during the meeting that the developers proposed the improvements agreement to get final approval of the subdivision.
The agreement, which the commission unanimously approved, allows more time for the developers to finish county-required work while also building the subdivision.
That work includes constructing trails, revegetating areas disturbed by construction and weed management. The developers will have staggered time frames to complete the work — one year for the trails and two years for weed management.
The commission also approved a public road right-of-way easement for the developers. The road has not been built yet, and would be constructed at a later date for development to the south of Creekside Meadows.
The subdivision will inhabit an already intense area of development in Four Corners.
Adjacent to the newly-approved subdivision is a 73-acre rental community approved by the commission earlier this year.
That development will have 31 residential four-plexes which would provide 124 rental units.
Next to the rental community is the Black Bull subdivision, which has 305 lots.