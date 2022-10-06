Streamline Bus

A Streamline bus operating the orange line route drives up Highland Blvd. on Friday, August 13, 2021.

 Samuel Wilson/Bozeman Daily Chronicle/Report for America

The free Streamline bus service between Belgrade and Bozeman has some changes coming in how it does business — and it’s showing up Friday at the Belgrade Senior Center to explain what’s going on.

This public meeting is Oct. 7 from 1-2 p.m. at the Center, 92 E. Cameron Ave. Questions? Call the Senior Center at 388-4711.

