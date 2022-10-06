The free Streamline bus service between Belgrade and Bozeman has some changes coming in how it does business — and it’s showing up Friday at the Belgrade Senior Center to explain what’s going on.
This public meeting is Oct. 7 from 1-2 p.m. at the Center, 92 E. Cameron Ave. Questions? Call the Senior Center at 388-4711.
Maybe you’ve seen HRDC volunteers around town lately gathering signatures? Because this area’s population hit the magic number of 50,000 in the last Census, Streamline needs to be federally funded in a new way.
The signatures are to approve setting up an Urban Transportation District (UTD), the new vehicle to now fund Streamline. Then, that measure to set up an UTD will get on the ballot next year.
According to Tracy Menuez, HRDC Community Development Director, “It’s a huge effort. We need 19,000 signatures; we’re close to 15,000 this week already.”
Galavan and Streamline were formed 16 years ago.
“We need to flow into an urban transportation district,” added Menuez. “The signatures are to gain approval to place on the ballot a measure to form a UTD.”
HRDC has to get the signatures of 20,000 registered voters, and will be gathering signatures until Election Day.
There shouldn’t any changes to service, Menuez said. This is just a legal change to how Streamline will be funded.
For the most part, it should be the same, with board members moving over to the new entity. This is just that the funding mechanism is changing.
“We used to be a rural district,” Menuez explained. “Small urban funding is a new name, and the funding won’t go through the state anymore.”
“Missoula and Big Sky already have UTDs,” she explained. “And the time has come for us. We are no longer a micropolitan area, and we don’t want to lose what we have. This will enhance what we have, going forward.”
A year ago, Streamline dumped its Jackrabbit Lane route, and concentrated its Belgrade service north of the railroad tracks.
Menuez’s message to the Belgrade Senior Center?
“Please sigh the petition,” she said. “It gives us an opportunity to ask people how they want this to be run. And we can ask if you want us to run and maintain the service we have.”
HRDC has 40 or 50 people out every day, going door-to-door with petitions, and hitting high traffic areas like grocery stores.
Streamline itself is just coming back from what COVID did to its ridership.
“When COVID hit, we were down 55 percent,” Sunshine Ross, HRDC Transportation Director, told the Belgrade News. “We made up 15 percent of the ridership last year, on top of that 50 percent drop.”
Pre-COVID, Streamline saw annual numbers of 280,000. Last year, 118,000.
“We had a decline in the half year of COVID (2020) and even more of a decline in the full year of COVID. Our ridership hasn’t come fully back yet,” Ross added.
With no more federal mask mandate, and MSU starting up, numbers are slowly increasing.
“Yes, when the mask mandate was lifted, we did see a bit of ridership increase,” said Ross. “And a significant increase when gas prices jumped so high. Now, a ridership increase with (MSU) students and faculty. I think we have more students this year, and that always increases ridership.”
With ridership down some because of COVID, Streamline has adjusted itself by changing the frequency of its buses.
“We’ll go once an hour, instead of every 30 minutes,” Ross explained. “We’ve kept things the same in the morning and evening, every 30 minutes for people’s work schedules, and hourly for the rest of the day.”
Steamline has ordered four new buses, and is experiencing the same supply chain problem of the rest of the world. “When will we get them? Good question,” said Ross. “Everything has been slowed down by supply chain problems.”
The buses are $450,000 apiece, and HRDC pays 20 percent of the cost, or $80,000. HRDC has a fleet of 15 buses, and a spare. Eleven are operational (not in the repair shop) and the spare is one of the six original buses from 2007.
Streamline depends on matching grants of about $1.2 million each from local groups and the federal government. It has a total budget of $2.3 million, courtesy of “funding partners” such as the city of Belgrade, MSU abd Bozeman.
“It’s been a real group effort,” Ross concluded.
Streamline’s maps and schedules can be seen at https://streamlinebus.com