The Belgrade School System will have a familiar face at the helm next year — Assistant Superintendent Deanna Frothingham was picked by the Board of Trustees Thursday to replace retiring Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, effective July 1, 2023.
Saunders announced his retirement in September.
After a hiring process that started in October, a pool of applicants for Saunders' position was narrowed to 11 candidates, which was further winnowed down to six, and then the final top three. All three had a connection to Montana. J.T. Stroder had been the Superintendent of Schools at Gardiner from 2009-2012. Currently in Tennessee, he'd also taught in Louisiana, Texas, Idaho and Utah.
The third candidate was Theresa Keel, the former Superintendent of the Gallatin Gateway School District. She is the current Superintendent of the Joliet School District, in Laurel.
John Blackman, Belgrade Schools Human Resources Director, told the Belgrade News that Frothingham "wasn't a shoo-in. She had to work for the position." Stroder was the board's second choice, he added.
All that's left are Frothingham's final contract negotiations and ratification.
Frothingham has been an educator for 33 years, Blackman added. Earlier, she'd spent five years in Belgrade as the Director of Special Education. She started her career in New Mexico, teaching special ed at the New Mexico School for the Deaf. After six years in Santa Fe, she went to New Hampshire where she first taught special ed and then moved to adminstration. Next, she spent nine years in Colorado, where, for nine years, she was the principal of an IB-STEM elementary school.
"She's excited about the opportunity to serve the Belgrade students, families, staff and community," Blackman concluded.
All day Wednesday was taken up with the final candidates meeting with a different focus groups. All day Thursday was given to inteviews by the Board of Trustees with the three finalists. That afternoon, the Board met to make their final choice.