FWP opens second public comment period for streambank stabilization project on the Smith River
HELENA – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking additional public comment on an environmental assessment (EA) for a streambank stabilization project at Camp Baker at Smith River State Park.
Public comment on the EA was first taken from June 28 to July 28, and a decision notice was issued Aug. 8. After more internal consideration and review of public input, FWP is updating the EA and taking more public comment through Nov. 12.
FWP is proposing to stabilize a portion of the streambank of the Smith River that has seen substantial erosion downstream of the secondary boat launch located at Camp Baker. This would include the addition of coir logs, boulders, gravel, willows and soil. A well and stock tank would be installed off-site, exclusion fencing would be installed and the secondary boat ramp would be removed to further protect and promote vegetation in the project area.
BOZEMAN – The Montana State University School of Music and the Spirit of the West Marching Band will host the annual Showcase of Bands at Bobcat Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
MSU’s annual marching band exhibition, Showcase of Bands allows visitors and high school musicians the chance to watch the Spirit of the West perform up close and gives high school bands the opportunity to perform for and watch other young musicians from around the state. The event also provides an opportunity for high school bands to gain additional performance and review practice ahead of regional competitions, as Spirit of the West instructors evaluate the high school bands and announce awards.
In addition to the Spirit of the West, directed by Nathan Stark, participating bands include:
• Belgrade High School, directed by Ben Blixt
• Bozeman High School, directed by Kelly Berdahl
• Fergus High School, directed by Chase Auger
• Flathead High School, directed by David Johnke
• Gallatin High School, directed by Jeffrey Ruffcorn
• Havre High School, directed by Cullen Hinkle
• Park High School, directed by Garrett Stannard
Gates open at 1:30 p.m., and visitors may park in the Bobcat Stadium lot for free. More information can be found on the MSU Calendar.