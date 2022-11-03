“We are the last man standing,” Gallatin Rest Home Administrator Darcel Vaughn told the Belgrade City Council at their October 17 meeting.
She was on a self-proclaimed “education campaign” before the Nov. 8 election, when voters vote on whether or not to fund the county nursing home.
Vaughn was referring to the fact that since the struggling Bridger Rehab & Care (the old Evergreen) closed its doors in September, the Gallatin Rest Home is the sole county institution with Medicaid beds.
In August the county commission decided to place a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking voters if they want to approve up to nine mills to help with funding the struggling rest home.
That should raise about $3.9 million, costing the average taxpayer about $12 per $100,000 for a cost of about $60 a year, Vaughn said.
The county rest home is a 69-bed, certified care and rehab institution.
“Our budget is stripped down to the core,” she told the council,” with much of the financial increase because the home has had to rely on pricey contract workers.
Vaughn admitted that she knew that “People are tired of being taxed.”
In a way the county is already paying for the home’s budget shortfalls by taking funds out of its general fund, said Commissioner Joe Skinner at an August county commission meeting. Skinner said that it wasn’t right to keep taking money out of the general fund without voter approval.
Last year the county subsidized the home to the tune of $1.5 million out of the general fund.
A section of the rest home had been closed for construction, and has now been reopened. When Bridger Care closed, 11 of its residents were moved over to the county home. This county mill levy could help the home hire more staff, and get back to full occupancy, Vaughn said.
An on-going issue is how stingy the Republican state legislature has been with reimbursement to state care facilities, to make up the shortfall of what Medicaid pays. Medicaid pays about $213 a day per bed, when the true cost is more than
$313 a day, For years legislators have refused to keep up with the actual cost of a Medicaid bed. The state’s Medicaid rate this year was $212.93 per bed, a .3 percent raise over last year.
“And inflation is running 8.1 to 9 percent,” Vaughn said. “Everything is underpaid.” The current state rate “means we’re losing $100 a day per bed.”
“Montana has lost 10 percent of its skilled nursing homes over the past year. Butte, Dillon, Columbus have closed their homes,” said Vaughn. “And I (currently) have four patients on my floor that can’t get a bed. And surgery patients (needing rehab)? There’s nowhere to put them.”
Vaughn added that since the legislature isn’t meeting this year, the full 9 mills would be levied this year if it passes. If the legislature votes to help more with Medicaid reimbursement, the local mill levy would decrease, she said.
“The fact that we’re even here points back to the state of Montana and their dwindling support for public skilled nursing homes,” said county commissioner Zach Brown at the August meeting.
“The commsioners said ‘Our house is on fire,’” concluded Vaughn.
In another take on the same problem, just a few days ago the Rocky Mountain Care Center was the latest to close in the state, again, citing insufficient Medicaid rates and residents choosing options other than nursing homes.
Rocky Mountain has been in business for 45 years, and announced its last day would be Dec. 24, according to the Helena Independent Record.
A spokesman for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services told the IR that the legislature has not at this time authorized additional supplemental funding to the department for the 65 long-term care facilities in the state.
According to the IR, CEO Wendy Soulek is the daughter of Lantis Enterprises founder Will and Mary Ellen Lantis, and she said that at one time they had 15 nursing homes in the state and were the state’s largest provider — they now have seven.
This is the ninth nursing home closure in the past six or seven months, according to Rose Hughes, executive director of the Montana Health Care Association.
Montana is among the many states where nursing homes are affected by major shortfalls in Medicaid reimbursement, which has precipitated financial strain and closures.