Governor Gianforte shares the hunting story of Belgrade's Emaline Musson, one of ten winners of the 2022 writing contest focused on Montana's hunting heritage.

Girls from Belgrade, Manhattan and Whitetail were among ten winners of Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest focused on the state's outdoors heritage. 

Emaline Musson, 12, of Belgrade, was honored for her story on a whitetail deer hunt. Ruthy Vinson, 14, of Manhattan, was awarded by the governor for her story about a coyote hunt.  And, 12-year-old Lilly Ebert of Whitehall was one of the statewide winners for a story of her elk hunt.

