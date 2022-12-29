Girls from Belgrade, Manhattan and Whitetail were among ten winners of Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte's inaugural Youth Hunting Story Contest focused on the state's outdoors heritage.
Emaline Musson, 12, of Belgrade, was honored for her story on a whitetail deer hunt. Ruthy Vinson, 14, of Manhattan, was awarded by the governor for her story about a coyote hunt. And, 12-year-old Lilly Ebert of Whitehall was one of the statewide winners for a story of her elk hunt.
“We started the Youth Hunting Story Contest this year with a simple purpose: to celebrate our hunting heritage in Montana,” Gianforte said in statement. “After receiving and reading over 200 stories, I was proud to welcome our top ten winning hunters to the State Capitol today. Hunting is a proud tradition in Montana, and every youth hunter in Montana should be proud of their part in preserving it.”
Gianforte created the Youth Hunting Story contest for Montana youth and apprentice hunters between the ages of 10 to 17.
"To enter the contest, resident hunters had to submit a story of no more than 500 words and a photo from their hunt. Eligible entries included the harvest of any legal game, furbearer animals, or birds in Montana," according to a release from the Governor's Office. The winner were honored
“With such great prizes on the line, this contest had some stiff competition,” the governor said. “I thank Stone Glacier, Vista Outdoor, Sitka, J2 Taxidermy, and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for their generosity and helping us celebrate these young hunters.”
The other winning hunters and writers include:
Brynlee Epperson of Lewistown (15 years old) for the story of her mule deer hunt.
Grayson Fulton of Colstrip (10 years old) for the story of his whitetail deer hunt.
Greyson Garza of Belt (14 years old) for the story of his whitetail deer hunt.
Jack Heicher of Townsend (11 years old) for the story of his Canada goose and pintail duck hunt.
Jaeger Tombre of Savage (15 years old) for the story of his mule deer hunt.
Jason Michalsky of Billings (16 years old) for the story of his elk hunt.
Mika Smith of Charlo (10 years old) for the story of his duck hunt.