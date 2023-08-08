A picture of a hawk versus snake battle from Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuges in Colorado.
It was an experience of biblical nature for a woman Tuesday afternoon as she was mowing her lawn in Sislbee, Texas near Beaumont.
Peggy Jones said a snake suddenly fell from the muggy sky and landed on her arm. She said the snake coiled around her arm, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.
