Hawk versus snake

A picture of a hawk versus snake battle from Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuges in Colorado.

 Wikimedia Commons / Founders and Friends of Two Ponds NWR/Janet Torma-krajewski

It was an experience of biblical nature for a woman Tuesday afternoon as she was mowing her lawn in Sislbee, Texas near Beaumont.

Peggy Jones said a snake suddenly fell from the muggy sky and landed on her arm. She said the snake coiled around her arm, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

