America’s contentious and continuous political and social fights over abortion could be coming to more city halls and county supervisors meetings as more new battles arise after Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Some socially conservative activists want to pass local ‘Sanctuary for the Unborn’ measures that formalize community opposition to abortion. Those anti-abortion ordinances also look to bring an 1873 federal law originally aimed at banning 19th century pornography and erotic literature into contemporary abortion fights.

