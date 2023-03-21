America’s contentious and continuous political and social fights over abortion could be coming to more city halls and county supervisors meetings as more new battles arise after Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Some socially conservative activists want to pass local ‘Sanctuary for the Unborn’ measures that formalize community opposition to abortion. Those anti-abortion ordinances also look to bring an 1873 federal law originally aimed at banning 19th century pornography and erotic literature into contemporary abortion fights.
The Comstock Act also also prohibited the mailing of abortion materials and supplies via the U.S. Mail and results in the burning of books, magazines and other materials with adult and other content that ran afoul of the statute.
Some anti-abortion rights activists see the Comstock law as a potential way to restrict abortion-inducing medications and state statues that support or codify Roe after the high court sent the issue back to the states in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health decision.
Mark Lee Dickson, a Christian pastor and director of Right To Life of East Texas, is spearheading efforts in various states to get local boards — including town and city councils — to pass “Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn” ordinances. Dickson’s group — Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn — has passed local measures in 65 cities and two counties, he said.
“We are about passing laws,” Dickson said of the aim to create “abortion-free communities”.
The group — which saw its effort to pass an ordinance in Manhattan, Montana fail last month — is making new and continued pushes in Virginia, Nevada, New Mexico and other states
Efforts include gathering petition signatures from those who want to prohibit abortions within city and local limits. But the anti-abortion pushes could potentially go beyond voicing local sentiments on one of the dividing issuing in American culture and politics.
Dickson’s ordinances hope to bring an 1873 federal law — the Comstock Act — and federal courts into the state and regional fights over abortion rights after the Supreme Court’s conservative majority kicked the issue of pregnancy terminations back to states.
Old law with a new twist?
The 150-year-old Comstock Act has originally passed to restrict 19th-century pornography, erotic writings and explicit art and other “obscene, lewd or lascivious” and “immoral” or “indecent” materials through the mail, according a historical analysis by Southeastern Oklahoma State University and Middle Tennessee State University.
The law was pushed by New York Society for the Suppression of Vice and its founder Anthony Comstock (was appointed as U.S. Postal Service inspector to enforce the morality law). Comstock and his group served as a morality watchdog supporting the federal measure’s restrictions on mailing abortion materials and equipment, sex toys and contraception.
The anti-vice group pressed against salacious Broadway plays, including one featuring Mae West, pushed for arrests of booksellers and burned books.Comstock, the federal law’s namesake, claimed his group led to the burning of 15 tons of books under the U.S., according to historical accounts.
Now, the Comstock law is being brought back in conservative challenges to the legality of abortion pills. A group of 20 Republican attorneys general –including Montana’s Austin Knudsen, Florida’s Ashley Moody and Missouri’s Andrew Bailey — pressed Walgreens not distribute abortion-inducing pills citing the Comstock Act statute.
“Many people are not aware that federal law expressly prohibits using the mail to send or receive any drug that will ‘be used or applied for producing abortion.’ 18 U.S.C. § 1461,” the GOP attorneys general said in letter last month to Walgreens, citing the Comstock law.
A federal judge in Texas appointed by former President Donald Trump is weighing a broader challenge to abortion medicates — mifepristone (Mifeprex) and misoprostol (Cytotec).
“That case has Comstock Act implications in it,” said Mary Ruth Ziegler, a law professor at the University of California Davis and an expert on the history of abortion and reproductive health care rights in the U.S.
Ziegler said local pushes are also targeted on foster legal fights that can further challenge abortion rights.
“They are doing this with an eye on getting a challenge of it in the courts so they can get it to the federal courts,” said Ziegler, of hopes for favorable anti-abortion rights rulings from conservative judges.
Ziegler said they hope to conservative federal judges might use Comstock language to strike down pro-abortion rights laws in states that have sought to preserve access after the Dobbs decision.
The UC Davis professor also said there is some irony that anti-abortion rights advocates long argued Roe and constitutional privacy rights enshrining abortion were undemocratic because they were dictated by judges instead of voters and elected lawmakers.
“Roe is anti-democratic. The people should be deciding this,” she said of the arguments.
Now, socially conservative advocates are looking to federal judges to rule in their favor via the Comstock Act to prohibit the distribution of abortion pills and to strike down state abortion laws.
Ziegler said both the ‘pro life’ and ‘pro choice’ camps in the abortion fight see their respective causes as an ultimate human rights and moral issue and will try often take what they see as available political or legal paths.
Legal arguments
The Biden administration said in a U.S. Justice Department analysis that the Comstock Act no longer applies to government-approved abortion pills and that the U.S. Postal Service should not enforce the 1873 law on that front.
“This conclusion is based upon a longstanding judicial construction of the Comstock Act, which Congress ratified and USPS itself accepted. Federal law does not prohibit the use of mifepristone and misoprostol. Indeed, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has determined the use of mifepristone in a regimen with misoprostol to be safe and effective for the medical termination of early pregnancy,” the USDOJ said in its legal analysis. “Moreover, there are manifold ways in which recipients in every state may use these drugs, including to produce an abortion, without violating state law. Therefore, the mere mailing of such drugs to a particular jurisdiction is an insufficient basis for concluding that the sender intends them to be used unlawfully.”
The local ordinances also aim to bring the Comstock Act into play in states where abortion access (including to a pills) is offered including New Mexico, Montana, Nevada and Virginia.
“We are confident if this were to make it to the U.S. Supreme Court that they would see this differently than the Biden administration,” Dickson said in an interview. He said the ordinances and potential favorable court fights will “shutdown the abortion industry.”
Dickson may have a chance to press that argument in New Mexico, where Democratic Attorney General Raul Torrez is legally challenging local ‘Sanctuary for the Unborn’ measures passed in rural communities.
“Statewide access to health care is not determined by cities and counties. All New Mexicans deserve equal access to health care, including abortion services, regardless of where they live in the state,” said Torrez in a statement. “Our response reiterates that the petition rests on the violation of the New Mexico Constitution by the cities and counties. We will continue to push back against any local government in New Mexico that oversteps its legal authority.”