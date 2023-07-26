President Joe Biden walks to board Air Force One, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Biden is traveling the United Kingdom and Ireland in part to help celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. With Biden are his son Hunter Biden, left, and sister Valerie Biden(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
WILMINGTON, Del. — The plea deal in Hunter Biden’s criminal case unraveled during a court hearing Wednesday after a federal judge raised concerns about the terms of an agreement that has infuriated Republicans who believe the president’s son is getting preferential treatment.
Hunter Biden was charged last month with two misdemeanor crimes of failure to pay more than $100,000 in taxes from over $1.5 million in income in both 2017 and 2018 and had been expected to plead guilty Wednesday after he made an agreement with prosecutors, who were planning to recommend two years of probation.