The three incumbents on the Gallatin Soil Conservation District were all reelected Tuesday with anywhere from 21 to 25 percent of the vote total.
Three seats were up for election. All are local farmers and ranchers.
Loren Blanksma (24 percent and 16,815 votes); Jason Camp (25 percent and 17,591 votes); and Sherwin Leep (21 percent and 14,507 votes) were reelelcted. The vote totals are as of Wednesday afternoon, and reflect partial totals from all 32 precincts.
Tony Thatcher (13 percent and 9,219 votes) and Sarah Washko (16 percent and 11,473 votes) didn't make the cut.
Based in Manhattan, the Gallatin Conservation District is a subdivision of state government and receives most funds through a county tax assessment on real property. The district administers the Natural Streambed and Land Preservation Act, provides youth and adult education opportunities, sponsors grants, provides assistance to small acreage landowners, conducts a cost share program for landowners, and partners with other agencies on natural resource-based projects.
Most residents will deal with the conservation district if they have a stream, or get flooded by a nearby river and need to do repair work — especially emergency repair work. The district handles all streambed permitting, something that can bring it to the attention of people that don't have a clue that they are doing work that needs a permit, especially newbies that just moved to Montana.
it's a volunteer position and the board has five supervisors.
The GCD covers all portions of the county except the major portions of the cities of Belgrade and Bozeman.