Barley Field

A farmer harvests a barley field on Sept. 7 off of Highland Boulevard.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana farmers could see an expanded market for barley crops following a large Mexican-based brewery’s letter of intent to increase its purchase of Montana barley.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and the Montana Department of Agriculture announced the letter of intent with Heineken International subsidiary Cervecería Cuauhtémoc Moctezuma on Tuesday.

