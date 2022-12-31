Banking behemoth JPMorgan Chase & Co. is being sued by the U.S. Virgin Islands over allegedly facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious sex trafficking operations linked to global, political, Hollywood and business elites.
Epstein, who died in U.S. custody in 2019 at a federal jail in New York, owned an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands where he hosted parties and events as part an alleged international trafficking ring involving underage girls and CEOs, politicians, Hollywood and global elite.
Epstein, and associate Ghislaine Maxwell (who was convicted earlier in 2021 on sex trafficking charge), had ties to Britain’s Prince Andrew, former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, prominent American universities and potentially U.S. and Israeli intelligence, agencies according to various reports.
The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands sued New York-based JPMorgan Chase on Dec. 28 in federal court.
The civil suit, brought by U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George, alleges JPMorgan Chase “turned a blind eye” and knowingly enable Epstein’s payment of recruiters and young women as part of his alleged network.
The suit seeks damages and comes after other civil lawsuits brought against Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase by women accusing Epstein and Maxwell of trafficking them as part of their ring. The banks are looking to dismiss those cases, according a new report Dec. 31 in The Guardian newspaper.
Chase officials have not responded to the Virgin Islands’ lawsuit. Epstein also had ties to and facilitated donations to Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Ohio State University. Arizona State University and other U.S. schools.
Epstein’s 2019 death in federal jail sail in New York was ruled suicide by the U.S. government.