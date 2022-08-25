“What, to a slave, is the Fourth of July?” abolitionist Frederick Douglass famously asked 170 years ago. It’s a question that begs revisiting this year. Sure, we’re celebrating the day when 56 men declared that all men were created equal. But let’s be frank. “Men” really meant men and “all” didn’t really mean all.

“All men” didn’t include the slaves these men owned or the women they controlled. The inalienable rights the signers claimed for themselves would remain alien to us “chattel.” Slaves were freed in 1863 and accorded equal protection under the law in 1868. By 1870 Black men, on paper at least, could vote. It took women, whatever their color, another half-century to get that most fundamental right of citizenship.

